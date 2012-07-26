U.S. stock index futures dip; raft of earnings due

PARIS, July 26 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures
for the S&P 500 down 0.49 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.32 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down
0.53 percent at 0907 GMT.
* European shares and the euro edged lower on Thursday as
mixed corporate earnings reports from a number of bellwethers
highlighted the impact of Europe's debt crisis, though the
retreat was cushioned by growing expectation that central banks
could be prompted into further stimulus moves.
* The chances of Greece leaving the euro in the next 12-18
months have risen to about 90 percent, U.S. bank Citi said in a
report on Thursday, saying Athens was most likely to quit the
single currency within the next two to three quarters.
* Investors awaited a raft of results from companies
including Amazon, Colgate-Palmolive, Dow
Chemical, Kimberly-Clark, 3M, Sprint
Nextel, Starbucks, United Technologies
and Exxon Mobil.
* On the economic front, June durable goods orders and
weekly jobless claims are due at 1230 GMT, and pending home
sales for June at 1400 GMT.
* Visa Inc's adjusted profit topped Wall Street
estimates, and it raised its full-year earnings forecast for the
second time this year, as more people move to card-based
payments globally.
* Las Vegas Sands Corp, owned by billionaire Sheldon
Adelson, posted much worse-than-expected quarterly earnings, hit
by lower profits at casinos in its key Asian markets that had
previously helped offset flagging U.S. revenue.
* United Technologies Corp has agreed to sell
industrial businesses of its Hamilton Sundstrand subsidiary to
Carlyle Group LP and BC Partners Ltd for $3.46 billion,
the companies said on Wednesday, a deal that will help fund
United Tech's largest-ever acquisition.
* German conglomerate Siemens posted a 23 percent
drop in quarterly new orders, steeper than expected, as
customers wary of Europe's debt crisis increasingly refrained
from making investments.
* Investment research firm Morningstar Inc reported
a slight increase in quarterly profit on a strong performance
from its data and analysis unit, and said it is taking steps to
bring down costs.
* Whole Foods Market Inc reported quarterly profit
that topped Wall Street's view after sales at established stores
defied the softening U.S. economy, sending the upscale grocer's
shares surging 11.5 percent in an after-hours relief rally.
* Crocs Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat
Wall Street expectations helped by higher gross margins and
growth in Asia, and the shoe maker forecast strong full-year
earnings.
* Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc
said on Wednesday its third-quarter earnings grew by
nearly two-thirds, driven by its April acquisition of Morgan
Keegan, but that results still fell short of analyst
expectations.
* The S&P 500 fell for a fourth day and the Nasdaq dropped
on Wednesday after a rare earnings stumble from Apple, while
strong results from Boeing and Caterpillar lifted the Dow.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.73 points,
or 0.47 percent, at 12,676.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.42 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,337.89. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 8.75 points, or 0.31
percent, at 2,854.24.