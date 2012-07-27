U.S. stock futures signal higher open; focus on data

LONDON, July 27 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures
for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
rising 0.2 to 0.4 percent.
* European shares offered support with a second consecutive
rise due to renewed hopes of more stimulus from global
policymakers. The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1
percent after surging 2.4 percent on Thursday.
* The Commerce Department releases its first estimate for
the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) at 1230 GMT,
expected to show the economy expanded at a 1.5 percent annual
rate between April and June, down from 1.9 percent in the first
three months of the year.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers at 1355 GMT is expected by economists to show a
reading of 72.0 on its index of consumer sentiment, in line with
a preliminary figure.
* Samsung Electronics Co, the world's top
technology firm by revenue, on Friday reported a record
operating profit of $5.9 billion for the June quarter, as
rampant Galaxy S handset sales helped stretch its lead over
Apple Inc.
* Merck, whose sales disappointed in the prior
period, is expected to post moderate earnings gains in the
second quarter, helped by growing demand for its Januvia
diabetes drugs. Other major companies announcing results include
Chevron and Legg Mason.
* In late trading after Thursday's closing bell, Facebook
shares tumbled 11 percent after reporting its first
quarterly results since Facebook's market debut.
* Amazon.com shares were also down 0.5 percent
after the close following the release of its results. The online
retailer forecast third-quarter revenue that lagged Wall
Street's projections.
* At 1430 GMT, Economic Cycle Research Institute releases
its weekly index of economic activity for July 20. In the prior
week, the index read 121.9.
* Starbucks Corp cut its outlook for the current
quarter, citing global economic weakness and a recent slowdown
in visits in the United States, its biggest market for sales and
profits, sending shares tumbling more than 9 percent.
* The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 211.88
points, or 1.67 percent, at 12,887.93 on Thursday. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was up 22.13 points, or 1.65 percent,
at 1,360.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.01
points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,893.25.