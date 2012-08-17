U.S. stock index futures signal mixed open

PARIS Aug 17 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a mixed open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the
S&P 500 down 0.08 percent, Dow Jones futures up
0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.13 percent at
0815 GMT.
* European shares hit a five-month high on Friday, with a
key index set to extend its best weekly winning streak in seven
years, on expectations that European policymakers might resolve
their differences and work closely to tackle the debt crisis.
* Gap will be in the spotlight after posting higher
quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by bright colored jeans and
tight inventories, and the clothing retailer also raised its
full-year forecast.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates
sooner than late 2014, despite continued high unemployment,
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on
Thursday.
* Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company, has appealed
against an injunction banning it and its drilling contractor
Transocean Ltd from operating in Brazil while civil and
criminal charges over an oil spill last November are judged.
* An Indiana union pension fund that owns shares in Wal-Mart
Stores Inc has sued the company to gain access to
thousands of internal documents related to allegations that a
Wal-Mart subsidiary bribed Mexican government officials.
* Network storage equipment maker Brocade Communication
Systems Inc's third-quarter results beat Wall Street
estimates, boosted by a 13 percent rise in storage equipment
sales, and the company said its chief executive intends to
resign.
* Technology products distributor ScanSource Inc
forecast first-quarter profit well below analysts' estimates,
mainly on weak sales in Europe, sending its shares down 10
percent in extended trade.
* Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd's
current-quarter results may miss expectations on faltering
growth at its lucrative mobile phone chips business in China and
continued slowdown in PC sales.
* Weak shipping rates weighed on DryShips Inc's
quarterly results, taking the shine off a jump in demand at its
drilling unit Ocean Rig UDW .
* On the macro front, investors awaited the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan surveys' August preliminary
consumer sentiment index, due at 1355 GMT. Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a reading of 72.4 compared with 72.3 in
the final July report.
* At 1400 GMT, the Conference Board releases its report on
July leading economic indicators. Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a 0.2 percent rise compared with a 0.3 percent drop in
June.
* The S&P 500 closed at its highest level since early April
on Thursday after comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel
that appeared to support the European Central Bank's efforts to
fight the region's debt crisis. Cisco Systems jumped after it
raised its dividend.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.65
percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.71
percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1 percent.