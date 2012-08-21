U.S. stock futures signal gains; Facebook eyed

PARIS Aug 21 * U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.2 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.2
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.32 percent at 0911
GMT.
* European stocks rose, keeping a four-week rally alive, as
investors bet the European Central Bank will soon start buying
Spanish and Italian bonds to help lower their borrowing costs
and quell the region's debt crisis.
* Yields at a Spanish short-term debt auction dived on
Tuesday, while Europe's volatility index VSTOXX hit a
one-month low, signalling a steady rise in investors' appetite
for risk.
* Facebook Inc will be in the spotlight again after a
regulatory filing showed director Peter Thiel sold roughly $400
million worth of shares in the Internet social networking
company last week, cashing out most of his stake.
* The chief executives of Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd have talked but did not settle
the high stakes patent dispute between the two electronics
companies, a Samsung attorney said in court on Monday.
* Citigroup chief executive Vikram Pandit has rejected the
idea of big banks being split up, the Financial Times reported
on Tuesday. Vikram Pandit said Citi, formed through
mergers such as the acquisition of Travelers in 1998, had
already gone back to the basics of banking, and had sold most of
the units from that deal.
* Global buyout fund KKR & Co L.P. has placed a bet
on China's $38 billion youth apparel retail market, saying on
Wednesday that it will acquire a stake in privately held
retailer Novo Holdco Ltd for $30 million.
* Nike Inc has come up with new rules for retailers,
prompted by unruly crowds outside stores selling its shoes, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
* U.S. stocks were flat on Monday on signs of fatigue after
a six-week run of gains as the European Central Bank quashed a
report on what strategy it may use in any market intervention to
stem the region's debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average shed 3.48 points,
or 0.03 percent, to 13,271.72. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dipped 0.07 points, or 0.00 percent, to 1,418.09. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.38 points, or 0.01
percent, to 3,076.21.