U.S. stock index futures signal slight falls

LONDON Aug 22 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 off 0.2 percent, with Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 futures both down 0.1 percent at 0919 GMT.

* European shares fell on Wednesday, led by cyclical stocks on growth concerns fuelled by weak export data from Japan, but underpinned by expectations of more stimulus measures by central banks.

* Apple Inc - Apple and Foxconn have improved working conditions at Chinese factories that make most of the world's iPads and iPhones, according to auditors the firms enlisted to monitor the process, but tough tasks lie ahead.

* McDonald's Corp - A coalition of nearly 20 children's advocacy, health and public interest groups plans to file complaints with the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, asserting that some online marketing by McDonald's and four other well known companies violates a federal law protecting children's privacy, the New York Times said.

* Dell Inc - The No. 2 U.S. PC maker warned of a challenging second half and slashed its full-year earnings outlook as customers cut back on computer purchases ahead of the launch of Microsoft's Windows 8 software.

* Amazon - The company announced the Kindle Store is now available in India.

* United Parcel Service - UPS will extend the offer period for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because antitrust conditions will not be met before the original deadline of the end of this month.

* Google Inc. - The company agreed with Norway's Opera Software ASA to integrate Google as the default search partner for the Opera mobile and desktop browsers, the Norwegian firm said in a statement.

* Kraft Foods Inc - The company said it would sell a majority stake in its 'Back to Nature' food brand to U.S. private equity firm Brynwood Partners for an undisclosed amount.

* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after the S&P 500 hit its highest level in four years as the benchmark index faced technical resistance and traders cashed in recent gains.

* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.06 points, or 0.51 percent, to 13,203.58, the S&P 500 Index dropped 4.96 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,413.17, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 8.95 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,067.26.