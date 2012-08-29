U.S. stock index futures point to slightly lower start

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open
on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500
, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 all down 0.1
percent at 0808 GMT.
* Japanese shares edged higher, with Renesas Electronics
Corp surging 35 percent after sources said U.S. private
equity fund KKR & Co plans to invest around $1.3 billion
in the struggling chipmaker.
* European shares fell slightly as traders cited worries
over the weak global economic outlook and nervousness ahead of a
key gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this
week.
* Volume was thin as investors were unwilling to build
positions before speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke on
Friday, in which he is expected to give clues on the possibility
of further stimulus measures.
* The U.S. Commerce Department releases its second Q2 GDP
estimate at 1230 GMT. The reading is expected to show a 1.7
percent annualized pace of growth compared with a 1.5 percent
rate in the first Q2 estimate, published in July.
* The U.S. National Association of Realtors issues pending
home sales for July at 1400 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a 1.0 percent rise compared with a 1.4 percent fall in
the previous month.
* The Federal Reserve is due to publish Beige Book of
regional economic conditions at 1800 GMT.
* Disney's ESPN sports network agreed to pay Major
League Baseball $5.6 billion over eight years for a package of
television and digital rights through the 2021 season, a deal
that reflects the strong demand for live sports content.
* Heinz, the world's largest ketchup maker, posts
first-quarter results, which it already said rose more than it
had expected. Consensus expects earnings per share of $0.80,
from $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.
* An injunction banning No. 2 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp
and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd from
operating in Brazil was upheld by a panel of three Brazilian
federal judges on Tuesday while charges over a November oil
spill are being considered.
* Ford's CEO Alan Mulally speaks at a groundbreaking for
a Ford plant in Hangzhou, China. Ford poured $760 million into
the new factory, which is a key part of the automaker's push to
double production capacity in the country by 2015.
* General Motors Co plans to invest $1 billion over
the next five years to expand car and component production in
Russia, one of the fastest-growing auto markets in the world,
its head of international operations Tim Lee said.
* A U.S. judge on Tuesday set a Dec. 6 court date to hear
Apple Inc's request for a permanent injunction against
Samsung Electronics' 005930.KS smartphones, which could delay
the potential impact of Apple's crushing legal victory.
* WellPoint Inc Chief Executive Angela Braly
abruptly stepped down from her post on Tuesday following growing
investor dissatisfaction with the health insurer's financial
performance. Shares in the company rose more than 4 percent in
after-hours trading.
* Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc have agreed
to give an arbitrator additional time to evaluate the price tag
for their Morgan Stanley Smith Barney brokerage joint venture,
the banks said on Tuesday.
* Hurricane Isaac surged ashore in southern Louisiana on
Tuesday, packing high winds and heavy rains, and was set to hit
New Orleans seven years to the day after Hurricane Katrina
devastated the city.
* The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 21.68
points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,102.99 on Tuesday. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index slipped 1.14 points, or 0.08 percent, at
1,409.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 3.95
points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,077.14.
* The S&P 500 has been unable to muster a move of at least 1
percent in either direction since Aug. 3. It found support at
1,400 while it was also unable to convincingly pierce the April
high of 1,422.38, which has acted as resistance.