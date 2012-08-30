U.S. stock index futures point to lower open

LONDON Aug 30 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Thursday,
with futures for the S&P 500 down 3 points, or 0.2
percent lower, and the Dow Jones futures and Nasdaq 100
futures also falling 0.2 percent by 0755 GMT.
* European shares continued to drift lower on Thursday, with
investors reticent about lifting their exposure to riskier
assets given uncertainty over the next moves by the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the outlook for the global economy..
* Japan's Nikkei average fell below 9,000 to a two-week
closing low on Thursday as hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal more stimulus in his speech on
Friday faded, while resources-related shares slid on a weaker
outlook..
* Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan promised
on Wednesday that he and Republican presidential contender Mitt
Romney would make the tough choices needed to lead a U.S.
economic turnaround that generates jobs and cuts government
spending and debt.
* Drenching rains from Hurricane Isaac brought flooding to
the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday, but elaborate defenses built
to protect New Orleans after it was devastated by Hurricane
Katrina seven years ago seemed to pass their first major test.
* Data on Wednesday showed that the U.S. economy fared
slightly better than initially thought in the second quarter,
but the pace of growth remained too slow to shut the door on
further monetary easing from the Federal Reserve.
* U.S. jobless claims data is due out at 1230 GMT on
Thursday. A Reuters poll forecasts the initial jobless claims
data as coming in at 370,000, down from 372,000 before..
* CITIGROUP : Citigroup Inc agreed to pay $590 million
to settle a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of hiding tens of
billions of dollars of toxic mortgage assets, one of the largest
settlements stemming from the global financial crisis.
* JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Genmab has agreed a
deal that could be worth over $1.1 billion with a unit of
Johnson & Johnson for the rights to a cancer agent, giving the
U.S. company a 10.7 percent equity stake in the Danish biotech
group.
* APPLE : Samsung Electronics became the
first handset maker to announce a smartphone using Microsoft's
latest mobile software, making its surprise, hurried
announcement just days before the highly anticipated launch of
Nokia's version.
* On Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average
inched up 4.49 points, or 0.03 percent, to 13,107.48. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.19 points, or 0.08
percent, to 1,410.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
4.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,081.19.