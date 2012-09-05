U.S. stock index futures point to lower start

LONDON, Sept 5 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Wall
Street on Wednesday, with contracts for the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq 100 down 0.5 percent, while Dow Jones
futures were down 0.3 percent at 0800 GMT.
* European shares were a touch lower on Wednesday as
concerns over global growth were compounded by as a survey
showing a seventh month of contraction for the euro zone's
private sector in August, suggesting the bloc is likely to have
slipped back into recession in the current quarter.
* Japan's Nikkei average fell to a near five-week closing
low on Wednesday as soft U.S. manufacturing data and
construction spending added to concerns about a global economic
slowdown.
* The Labor Department releases revised Q2 Productivity and
Unit Labor Costs at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast productivity to rise 1.8 percent versus a 1.6 percent
rise in the preliminary Q2 report. Unit Labor costs are expected
to increase 1.5 percent compared with a 1.7 percent increase in
the preliminary Q2 report.
* Nokia and Microsoft Corp will take the
wraps off the struggling European company's most powerful
smartphone on Wednesday, in what may be their last major shot at
winning back a market dominated by Apple, Samsung
and Google.
* The FBI said on Tuesday there was "no evidence" to support
claims that hacking group Anonymous infiltrated an FBI agent's
laptop and lifted a file with identification numbers for more
than 12 million Apple products.
* Facebook Inc promised not to sell stock to cover a
nearly $2 billion tax bill and said it will allow employees to
cash in their stock weeks ahead of schedule, moving to soothe
nervous investors and its own staff as its share price spirals
downward.
* Automakers turned in their best August since before the
2007-09 recession, with U.S. monthly auto sales rising 20
percent from a year ago as consumers with aging vehicles showed
more confidence in buying big-ticket items on easier credit
terms.
* General Motors Co began initial production of its
first ever Chinese-designed car for the Indian market this week,
a major step for the U.S. automaker as it tries to scale up in a
market where foreign companies have struggled.
* U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved a Pfizer Inc
pill for a rare type of leukemia, another step in the
company's effort to expand its oncology business.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp announced it nominated
Alvaro Uribe, former president of Colombia, and Elaine L. Chao,
former U.S. secretary of labor, to its board.
* U.S. airlines could place hundreds of orders for new jets
on top of their recent wave of purchases -- leaving billions of
dollars' worth of orders for U.S. manufacturer Boeing Co
and European rival Airbus still to fight over.
* Capital One Financial Corp said its top
stakeholder ING Bank NV intends to sell all of its
stake in the company in a public offering.
* U.S. tax preparer H&R Block is expected to post a
$0.39 loss per share in its first quarter, steeper than the
$0.37 recorded a year earlier. The company may discuss steps it
is taking to boost its share in the digital tax filing market
where it faces stiff competition from software company, Intuit.
* The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 54.90
points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,035.94 on Tuesday, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.64 points, or 0.12
percent, at 1,404.94.
* A rally in Apple helped the Nasdaq Composite Index
rise 8.09 points, or 0.26 percent, to 3,075.06, after the tech
giant distributed invitations to an event in San Francisco on
Sept. 12, setting the stage for what is widely expected to be
the release of the iPhone 5.