U.S. stock futures signal gains ahead of payrolls

PARIS, Sept 7 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.28 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.32
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures 0.34 percent higher at
0758 GMT.
* Stock markets in Europe and Asia rallied on Friday, and
yields on the debt of struggling euro zone nations fell as
investors welcomed the European Central Bank's latest
bond-buying plan and positioned for a strong U.S. jobs report.
* Expectations of a big rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls
numbers, due out at 1230 GMT, have risen since data on private
sector employment showed robust growth for last month.
* The euro rose broadly on Friday as Spanish 10-year bond
yields fell below 6 percent for the first time since May, helped
by the ECB plan to lower borrowing costs for indebted euro zone
countries.
* Also lifting the market mood on Friday, China gave the
green light for 60 infrastructure projects this week worth more
than 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion), or 2.1 percent of China's
gross domestic product. And data showed German exports
unexpectedly edged up in July and imports rose even more,
suggesting Europe's largest economy remains relatively resilient
to the euro zone crisis.
* American International Group Inc said it raised
$2.02 billion through the sale of a partial stake in its former
Asian unit AIA Group Ltd, placing the shares at a
surprise premium although analysts were disappointed at the size
of the sale.
* Apple Inc has reduced its orders for memory chips
for its new iPhone from its main supplier and competitor Samsung
Electronics Co, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said on Friday.
* SunTrust Banks Inc has accelerated a planned sale
of Coca-Cola Co shares it owns in a move that it said
will produce a $1.9 billion pre-tax gain and reduce volatility
in its capital ratios.
* Gunmaker Smith & Wesson Holding Corp raised its
full-year sales forecast as it expects to continue tapping
growing demand for guns in the United States and boosting
production capacity.
* Kraft Foods Inc warned on Thursday that 2013
earnings for its standalone international snack company would
likely be lower than some forecasts due to unfavourable foreign
exchange rates.
* U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday, with
the S&P 500 ending at its highest level since before the
collapse of Lehman Brothers as investors hailed a new European
bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region's debt crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 244.52
points, or 1.87 percent, to 13,292.00. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 28.68 points, or 2.04 percent, at 1,432.12--
its highest level since May 2008, before the financial crisis
began to gather steam. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
65.12 points, or 2.12 percent, at 3,134.39.