US stock index futures signal higher Wall St open

LONDON Oct 2 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures
for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
up 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release at 1145 GMT chain store sales
for the week ended Sept. 15. In the previous week, sales rose
0.6 percent.
* Boeing Co's engineers and technical workers
rejected a contract offer late Monday, setting the stage for
talks to resume Tuesday for labor agreements covering 23,000
workers.
* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and
chain store sales for September at 1255 GMT. In the previous
month, sales rose 1.7 percent.
* U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips is ready to sell its
stake in Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, and the Central
Asian nation is eager to acquire this share, senior Kazakh
officials said on Tuesday.
* Mondelez International Inc, which ranks as the
world's biggest chocolate, candy and biscuit maker after being
carved out of Kraft Foods Inc, is optimistic busy
consumers will keep driving booming demand for snacks despite
the downturn.
* The Institute for Supply Management-New York releases at
1345 GMT September index of regional business activity. In
August, the index read 560.5.
* Fertilizer producer Mosaic reports quarterly
results. The drought that ripped into the U.S. corn crop this
past summer likely helped Mosaic sell more phosphate and potash
fertilizer, boosting quarterly results.
* European shares fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday,
surrendering a portion of the previous day's rally, as doubts
over whether or not debt-stricken Spain will request a bailout
kept investors on edge.
* Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout for its
public finances as early as next weekend but Germany has
signalled that it should hold off, European officials said on
Monday.
* Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on
Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing
in September.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.98 points,
or 0.58 percent, to 13,515.11 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index advanced 3.82 points, or 0.27 percent,
at 1,444.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.70
points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,113.53.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)