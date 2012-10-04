U.S. stock index futures signal higher Wall St open

LONDON Oct 4 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with
futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the
Nasdaq 100 rising 0.2 to 0.5 percent.
* First-time claims data for jobless benefits for the week
ended Sept. 29 will be released at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast
a total of 370,000 new filings, compared with 359,000 in the
prior week.
* The Federal Reserve releases at 1800 GMT minutes from the
Sept. 12-13 meeting of its policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee.
* Costco Wholesale Corp said its September sales
rose 8 percent to $9.31 billion.
* The Commerce Department releases August factory orders at
1400 GMT. Economists expect a fall of 5.8 percent, compared with
a 2.8 percent rise in the prior month.
* ICSC releases chain store sales for September. In August,
sales rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier.
* European shares rose 0.2 percent on Thursday but
continued to trade in a tight range, with banks the
best-performing sector ahead of the latest European Central Bank
rate setting meeting.
* The European Central Bank is expected to hold interest
rates to allow time for new details on the health of the euro
zone economy and for Spain to ask for aid.
* Wall Street ended modestly higher on Wednesday on
stronger-than-expected U.S. labor and service-sector data, but
the Dow industrials were hobbled by a slide in Hewlett-Packard.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.25
points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,494.61 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index advanced 5.24 points, or 0.36 percent,
to 1,450.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 15.19
points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 3,135.23.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)