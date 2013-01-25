U.S. stock index futures signal mixed Wall St open

LONDON Jan 25 U.S. stock futures pointed to a
mixed open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P
500 rising 0.2 percent, the Dow Jones futures down
0.2 percent and the Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.3 percent.
* Apple stepped up audits of working conditions at
major suppliers last year, discovering multiple cases of
underage workers, discrimination and wage problems.
* Samsung Electronics turned cautious on
spending for the first time since the global financial crisis,
keeping its annual investment plan unchanged at 2012 levels, as
demand for computer chips wanes and the smartphone market slows.
* Procter & Gamble, the world's top household
products maker, and smaller rival Kimberly-Clark will
kick off the earnings season for U.S. household products makers.
Halliburton, the world's second-largest oilfield
services company, is also due to report results.
* Honeywell, the diversified U.S. manufacturer, will
be in focus as it reports earnings, with modest growth in demand
for systems used to manage large buildings expected to be offset
by declining sales to the military.
* The Commerce Department releases new home sales data for
December at 1500 GMT. Economists forecast a total of 385,000
annualized units, compared with 377,000 in November.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly
index of economic activity for Jan. 18 at 1530 GMT. In the prior
week the index read 130.
* European shares rose 0.1 percent after a survey
showed German business morale improved for a third consecutive
month in January.
* The smallest of gains gave the Standard & Poor's 500 its
seventh straight winning day on Thursday, but the index failed
to hold above the 1,500 line, restrained by Apple's worst day in
more than four years.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.33 percent
at the close, the S&P 500 ended flat and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 0.74 percent. Most of the Nasdaq's
loss was due to Apple's slide of more than 12 percent
after disappointing earnings.