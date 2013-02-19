REFILE-U.S. stock index futures point to higher open

LONDON Feb 19 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday as U.S. stock markets
reopen after the Presidents' Day holiday.
* Futures for the S&P 500 0.1 percent, Dow Jones
futures 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures 0.2
percent at 1042 GMT.
* The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.6
percent, helped by better-than-expected German ZEW economic
sentiment.
* Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday as
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso played down talk of foreign
bond buying by the central bank, while index heavyweight Fanuc
Corp dropped on weak machine tool orders from China.
* The National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo
issue the February housing market index at 1500 GMT, expected to
come in at 48, up from 47 in the previous month.
* Office Depot Inc, the No.2 U.S. office supply
retailer, is in advanced talks to merge with smaller rival
OfficeMax Inc OMX.N and a deal could come as early as this week,
a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Cells in a second lithium-ion battery on a Boeing Co
787 Dreamliner forced to make an emergency landing in
Japan last month showed slight swelling, a Japan Transport
Safety Board (JTSB) official said on Tuesday.
* Nike Inc said on Monday it has no plan to run
future ads using Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, charged
with murdering his girlfriend.
* European data watchdogs said on Monday they plan to take
action against Google by this summer for its privacy
policy, which allows the search engine to pool user data from
across all its services ranging from YouTube to Gmail.
* Russian developer Regions Group said it planned to invest
around $3 billion in the construction of three theme parks under
a licensing agreement with Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc.
* An investor bid to break up Hess Corp's sprawling
energy empire has drawn unwelcome attention to one of the
commodity trading world's lesser-known players, a venture that
has stumbled in recent years after a decade of success.
* Computer-maker Dell reports fourth-quarter
results, expected to show earnings per share fall to $0.39 from
$0.51 one year earlier. Analysts will have their first chance to
grill management on a buyout deal struck earlier this month by
chief executive Michael Dell, private equity firm Silver Lake
and Microsoft.
* Swiss authorities said on Monday they have not yet been
asked to help a U.S. investigation into alleged insider trading
in call options of H.J. Heinz Co the day before the
company announced it would be sold, even though a Zurich account
is at the heart of the matter.
* Hotel operator Marriott International is also among
companies due to report results.
* The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 11.27
points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,984.66 on Friday. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 0.32 points, or 0.02 percent, at
1,521.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.51 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 3,200.17.