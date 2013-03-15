U.S. stock index futures signal pause at the open

LONDON, March 15 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat-to-lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with
the Dow Jones industrial average set to fall at the start
after chalking up a 10-day winning streak.
* June futures for the Dow Jones were down 0.1
percent at 0947 GMT, while equivalent contracts on the Nasdaq
100 and the S&P 500 were flat.
* March futures and options are due to expire on Friday,
which could bring some volatility as some investors rebalance
their portfolios.
* European shares held near 4-1/2-year highs as growing
evidence of a U.S. recovery bolstered investor appetite for
riskier assets.
* The New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for March at 1230. It is expected to rise
to 10.00 compared with 10.04 in February.
* February's Consumer Price Index and real earnings are also
due to be published at 1230 GMT.
* Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan release
their preliminary March consumer sentiment index at 1355. A
reading of 78 is expected, compared with 77.6 in the final
February report.
* Silver Lake Partners, the technology-focused private
equity firm backing a $24.4 billion bid to take Dell Inc
private, is close to raising $10 billion for its latest
fund, exceeding its initial fundraising target on strong
investor demand, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
* Boeing Co expressed confidence on Friday that it
could have its grounded 787 Dreamliner jets flying again in a
matter of weeks, after it unveiled its proposed fix for the
aircraft's battery system that it says would eliminate the risk
of fire.
* Samsung Electronics Co challenged Apple Inc
on its home turf as the South Korean technology giant
premiered its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S4, which sports
a bigger display and unconventional features such as gesture
controls.
* IBM Corp and EMC Corp are among parties in
talks to buy privately held database web hosting company
SoftLayer Technologies Inc, in a deal that could fetch over $2
billion, three sources close to the matter said.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 83.86
points, or 0.58 percent, to 14,539.14 on Thursday, a record
closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.71
points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,563.23, about 2 points from its
record closing high of 1,565.15, set on Oct. 9, 2007.
* The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 13.81 points,
or 0.43 percent, to end at 3,258.93.