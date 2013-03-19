U.S. stock index futures signal slight losses

PARIS, March 19 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures
for the S&P 500 down 0.04 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down
0.05 percent at 1015 GMT.
* The euro and European shares fell for a second day on
Tuesday as investors worried about the uncertainty over a
bailout for Cyprus aimed at preventing a debt default and
banking collapse.
* On the macro front, investors awaited housing starts and
permits for February, due at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a 915,000 annualized rate in February versus
890,000 in January, and a total of 925,000 permits in February
compared with 904,000 in the prior month.
* Citigroup Inc has agreed to pay $730 million to
settle a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who said
they were misled by the company's disclosures.
* BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager,
will lay off nearly 300 employees, or about 3 percent of its
workforce, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
* The head of Valero Energy Corp said on Monday his
company is not pursuing a sale of its two California refineries,
putting an end to months of speculation over whether the
refining major was seeking buyers for the two plants.
* Boeing Co technical workers voted by a wide margin
to ratify a new four-year labour agreement with the company,
ending the possibility of a strike that could have cut
production at a critical time for the aircraft maker.
* Drugmaker Affymax Inc said it was considering
selling itself or filing for bankruptcy among a range of
alternatives, as it struggles to stay afloat following the
recent recall of its sole commercial product, the anaemia drug
Omontys.
* Large telecommunications companies and Internet providers
succeeded in convincing an advisory panel that the U.S.
government should not pursue enforcement of security measures
meant to bolster their defences against the growing threat of
cyber attacks, according to a report released late on Monday.
* Intersections Inc, a provider of identity theft
protection, said its full-year revenue will fall as much as 15
percent as regulatory scrutiny causes financial services
companies to pull back on marketing its products.
* Rising U.S. home prices last year helped more homeowners
get back above water on their mortgages in the fourth quarter, a
fresh sign of improvement in the housing market, data from
CoreLogic showed on Tuesday.
* Gleacher & Co, a small investment bank that has lost money
in four of the last five years, said Monday that it is seeking
shareholder approval for a reverse stock split.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday after a plan to tax bank
accounts in Cyprus to help pay for the country's bailout stoked
worries that it could threaten the stability of financial
institutions in the euro zone.
* The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI slipped 62.05
points, or 0.43 percent, to 14,452.06 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index .SPX shed 8.60 points, or 0.55 percent, to
1,552.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 11.48 points,
or 0.35 percent, to close at 3,237.59.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson/editing by Chris Pizzey, London
MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)