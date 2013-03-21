U.S. stock index futures signal flat to lower open

PARIS, March 21 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a flat to lower open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures
for the S&P 500 down 0.03 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.3
percent at 0917 GMT.
* European shares and the euro currency fell on Thursday,
hurt by concerns about Cyprus, but a pick-up in Chinese factory
activity and the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to its loose
policy stance limited the losses.
* On the macro front, investors awaited U.S. weekly jobless
claims, due at 1230 GMT, as well as monthly home sales, due at
1400 GMT, and lead indicators, due at 1400 GMT.
* Shares in J.C. Penney Co Inc will be in focus
after the retailer said in an annual report filed on Wednesday
that fixing its performance could take more time than it
initially believed and suggested that any change in its strategy
could be expensive.
* Apparel retailers Guess Inc, Tilly's Inc
and Pacific Sunwear of California Inc forecast
first-quarter results significantly below analysts' estimates as
they battle flagging consumer demand due to a sluggish economy
and higher payroll taxes. Shares in Guess fell 5 percent to
$25.55 in extended trade, while Tilly's shares fell 10 percent
to $12.35.
* Raymond James Financial warned on Wednesday that
its capital markets business so far this year is underperforming
expectations and that clients of its core retail brokerage
sector are not rushing back into the stock market.
* Visa Inc Chief Executive Charlie Scharf suggested on
Wednesday that the payment network may impose a fee on digital
wallet operators like PayPal, following rival MasterCard Inc
. MasterCard said earlier this year that it plans a new
fee for digital wallet operators starting in June. Shares of
eBay Inc, owner of PayPal, the largest such operator,
have been hit hard on concerns other payment networks may roll
out similar fees, cutting into PayPal's profitability.
* A slim majority of advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration voted on Wednesday for approval of Abbott
Laboratories' implantable heart device MitraClip, saying
it had more benefits than risks.
* Boeing Co plans to conduct two flight tests of its
revamped 787 battery system, possibly as soon as the end of the
week, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The
787 flights, the first since February, would mark another step
toward Boeing's recently announced goal of returning the
grounded jet to service in a matter of weeks, not months.
* Blackstone Group LP, which is weighing an offer for
Dell Inc, is making an aggressive push to recruit
Oracle Corp President Mark Hurd to be chief executive
of the world's No. 3 PC maker, a person familiar with the
situation said on Wednesday.
* Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has
agreed to buy Citibank's retail portfolio in Romania, it
said in a statement on Thursday.
* The U.S. tax treatment of complex financial derivatives
would get a major overhaul under a proposal that won praise from
experts on Wednesday, though industry officials have complained
privately that it could raise costs.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500
snapping a three-day losing streak as the Federal Reserve
reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.91
points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 14,511.73, after rising as
high as 14,546.82, an intraday record. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index rose 10.37 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish at
1,558.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 25.09
points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 3,254.19.