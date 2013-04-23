U.S. stock index futures signal mixed open

PARIS, April 23 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a mixed open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the
S&P 500 down 0.07 percent, Dow Jones futures down
0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.04 percent at
0935 GMT.
* Soft Chinese data, showing barely any growth in factory
activity in the world's second-biggest economy in April, raised
concerns in international markets about the health of the global
economy.
* Netflix Inc will be in the spotlight after it
posted solid subscriber growth and better-than-expected profits
in the first quarter, sending its shares soaring 24 percent in
after-hours trade.
* Texas Instruments Inc posted first-quarter results
slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations and forecast growth
for the current quarter on improving demand for its chips.
* Sprint Nextel said on Monday that its board had
formed a special committee of independent directors to review
Dish Network's $25.5 billion takeover bid for the No. 3
U.S. mobile provider.
* Insurer ACE Ltd reported a quarterly profit that
beat analysts' estimates as commercial insurance rates continued
to improve in the United States, and it raised its profit
expectations for the year.
* Credit Suisse Group AG has agreed to sell a
private equity business to Blackstone Group, the latest
move by an investment bank to sell a business with illiquid
assets in order to appease regulators and bolster its balance
sheet.
* A consumer protection agency in Brazil has taken aim at
the Happy Meal, fining McDonald's Corp on Monday for
targeting children with its advertising and toys. The Procon
agency in the state of Sao Paulo fined the fast-food company 3.2
million reais ($1.6 million), adding fuel to a global debate
about fast food and public health.
* On the macro front, investors awaited Markit's flash U.S.
manufacturing PMI for April. Economists in a Reuters survey
expect a reading of 54.0 compared 54.6 in the final March
release.
* On the earnings side, a batch of results was expected from
companies such as Amgen, DuPont, Lockheed Martin
, Xerox Corp. and Yum! Brands Inc..
* European shares rose on Tuesday as upbeat earnings and
outlooks from a number of companies such as Richemont
and STMicroelectronics overshadowed concerns about the
global economy after the Chinese data and a purchasing managers'
survey showing a sharp drop in German business activity.
.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday as last week's sharp losses
brought buyers back to the market and Microsoft Corp
shares jumped after an activist investor took a stake in the
company.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.66 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 14,567.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 7.25 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,562.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 27.50 points, or 0.86
percent, to close at 3,233.55.