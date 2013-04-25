U.S. stock index futures signal slightly higher open

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed after GDP data
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
PARIS, April 25 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.04 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.15 percent at 0800 GMT.
* Verizon Communications Inc will be in focus after sources said it has hired advisers to prepare a possible $100 billion cash and stock bid to take full control of Verizon Wireless from joint venture partner Vodafone Group Plc.
* European stocks dipped in morning trade, halting a sharp rally started earlier in the week, as a raft of mixed corporate earnings dented investors' appetite for equities.
* A flurry of U.S. companies were set to report results on Thursday, including Amazon.com Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Coca-Cola Enterprises, ConocoPhillips Harley-Davidson, Starbucks United Parcel Service and Exxon Mobil Corp.
* Chipmaker LSI Corp reported quarterly results above analysts' estimates and forecast current-quarter revenue largely above expectations at a time when weak PC sales and a slow economy have created uncertainty about demand for storage controllers.
* U.S. life insurer Aflac Inc, which counts on Japan for almost 80 percent of its business, reported a better-than-expected 13 percent rise in quarterly profit but a weaker yen took a big chunk out of its premium income.
* Cloud computing software maker Citrix Systems Inc forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter as its customers reduce IT spending and delay orders, sending its shares down 10 percent in extended trading.
* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said United Parcel Service should pay a $4 million civil penalty for not complying with certain rules on maintaining and operating its aircraft.
* Hard disk drive maker Western Digital Corp forecast current-quarter revenue largely above analysts' expectations as higher demand for internet storage more than offsets the effects of a fall in personal computer sales.
* General Motors Co GM.N Chief Executive Dan Akerson said he sees the U.S. auto industry's new-vehicle sales in April rising at a similar rate as the previous month, when they increased 3.4 percent.
* Supply issues have snarled the U.S. rollout of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's latest flagship smartphone, which will go on sale at carriers Sprint S.N and T-Mobile later than expected, the wireless service providers said on Wednesday.
* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended flat on Wednesday with Boeing's five-year high among the day's highlights, but weakness in Procter & Gamble and AT&T kept the Dow in negative territory.
* The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.16 points or 0.29 percent, to end at 14,676.30. But the S&P 500 eked out a gain of a mere 0.01 of a point to finish at 1,578.79. And the Nasdaq Composite added just 0.32 of a point or 0.01 percent to close at 3,269.65. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)
* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 1 pt, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds U.S. GDP data)
BRUSSELS, March 30 Luxembourg has formally joined the fray over the future seat of the European Union banking agency which will have to relocate from London after the Brexit vote, claiming that it has a legal right to host the body.