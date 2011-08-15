U.S. stock index futures signal early gains

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow Jones
DJc1 and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 all up around 0.5 percent by 0842
GMT.
* European stocks were up 0.3 percent in morning trade, as a
rally in heavyweight energy shares such as BP and Royal
Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) helped the market keep its recovery rally
alive.
* Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the
second quarter as companies made strides in restoring output
after the devastating earthquake in March. The Nikkei
gained 1.4 percent.
* On the macro front, New York Federal Reserve is set to
release its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August, while
National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo will issue its
August housing market index.
* U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures dipped in Asian trading
as equities showed signs of stabilising after last week's wild
swings, tempering safe-haven demand for Treasuries.
* U.S. crude oil CLc1 futures were up 44 cents at $85.82 a
barrel, while gold lost ground.
* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from
Agilent Technologies , Estee Lauder Cos , Lowes Cos
and Sysco Corp .
* U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday in a tentative sign
that the worst of the selling may be over.
* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 125.71
points, or 1.1 percent, to 11,269.02. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index added 6.17 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,178.81. The
Nasdaq Composite Index rose 15.30 points, or 0.6
percent, to 2,507.98.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)