U.S. stock index futures signal bounce after selloff

Nov 10 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a rebound on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures
for the S&P 500 up 1.1 percent, Dow Jones futures
up 0.9 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 1 percent at
0947 GMT.
* European stocks were up slightly in morning trade after
reversing sharp losses in morning trade, with Italian shares
rallying on fresh hopes the country will have a new government
soon while the European Central Bank was reportedly buying the
country's bonds to ease the tensions surrounding its debt pile.
* German and French officials have discussed plans for a
radical overhaul of the European Union that would involve
setting up a more integrated and potentially smaller euro zone,
EU sources say.
* Cisco Systems Inc will be in focus after the
group forecast revenue and earnings above Wall Street
expectations as demand from government and enterprises for its
network equipment remained resilient despite global economic
troubles.
* Shares of Cisco traded in Frankfurt were up 2.4
percent.
* Boeing will also be in focus, after rival Airbus
parent EADS's stock surged 5.5 percent following
results and an outlook that reassured investors.
* Global industrial group Siemens AG said it will
pay a smaller-than-expected 11 percent increase in its full-year
dividend and gave a cautious outlook after ending its year in a
turbulent economic environment.
* Deutsche Telekom still expects to close the
sale of its T-Mobile USA unit for $39 billion to AT&T on
schedule, Telekom Chief Executive Rene Obermann said on
Thursday.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley
are discussing whether to reduce their use of mark-to-market
accounting, in which companies immediately take profits or
losses as asset values fluctuate, the Wall Street Journal said.
* Alabama's Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy court
protection on Wednesday in the biggest municipal bankruptcy in
U.S. history.
* World oil demand will be lower than expected this year and
next as economic slowdown and high prices curb consumption, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
* U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday in the
market's worst day since mid-August as a spike in Italian bond
yields signaled the European debt crisis had worsened.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 389.24
points, or 3.20 percent, at 11,780.94. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 46.82 points, or 3.67 percent, at
1,229.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 105.84
points, or 3.88 percent, at 2,621.65.
