US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits session highs; investors digest Fed statement

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stock were adding to gains on Wednesday, with indexes hitting session highs in the wake of a Federal Reserve statement that followed a two-day policy meeting.
The central bank renewed a pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time."
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 45.53 points, or 0.27 percent, at 17,177.5, the S&P 500 was gaining 5.75 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,004.73 and the Nasdaq Composite was adding 18.37 points, or 0.4 percent, at 4,571.13. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co