版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五 03:29 BJT

US STOCKS-Consumer staples edge higher on ConAgra boost

NEW YORK, Sept 18 Consumer staples stocks were edging higher heading into the latter stages of trading, as ConAgra shares climbed in the wake of its quarterly earnings.

The S&P consumer staples index was up 0.2 percent, buoyed by a 4.6 percent jump in ConAgra to $33.48 after the company posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said its consumer foods business was recovering. The gains would mark the biggest jump for the stock since December.

Since hitting a three-month high on September 8, ConAgra shares had come under modest pressure, falling 2 percent through Wednesday. The stock may have room to advance, however, with Thomson Reuters StarMine holding an intrinsic value of $37.14 on the stock, roughly 11 percent higher than its current value.

Index snapshot at 15:22 EDT (1722 GMT):

* S&P 500 was rising 9.07 points, or 0.45 percent.

* Nasdaq Comp was gaining 25.97 points, or 0.57 percent.

* Dow industrials was adding 106.45 points, or 0.62 percent.

* Russell 2000 was adding 3.36 points, or 0.29 percent.

* S&P MidCap was adding 3.99 points, or 0.28 percent.

* S&P SmallCap was gaining 2.76 points, or 0.42 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐