US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as Oracle fall counters Alibaba hype

(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Indexes: Dow up 0.15 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq off 0.35 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks were little
changed mid-session on Friday after Alibaba's strong debut was
offset by falling technology shares as Oracle and Yahoo
stumbled.
The Dow and S&P 500 set fresh record highs in morning
trading, supported by the Federal Reserve's commitment earlier
this week to keeping interest rates at rock-bottom levels.
"Continued M&A, Alibaba generating gains for investors, this
isn't enough reason for most investors to sell," said Rick
Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey
"The biggest risks to the market are geopolitical or a real
sharp rise in rates," he said. "The first one is hard to predict
and the second doesn't seem imminent; I guess investors will
stay (invested in equities) for a while to come."
Technology shares were weighing on the S&P 500 with Oracle
down 4.8 percent at $39.57 after Larry Ellison,
co-founder and leader for 37 years, stepped aside as chief
executive. He will be replaced by co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark
Hurd, raising questions about a job-sharing arrangement that has
had mixed records elsewhere.
Alibaba priced its initial public offering at $68 a
share and opened up 36 percent at $97.20. Shares of Yahoo
, which is selling part of its Alibaba stake but will
remain a top shareholder, were volatile in heavy volume and
recently traded down 3.6 percent at $40.56.
The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 25.21
points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,291.2, the S&P 500 was
losing 0.4 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,010.96 and the Nasdaq
Composite was dropping 15.91 points, or 0.35 percent, to
4,577.51.
The largest percentage gainer on the New York Stock Exchange
was Alibaba while the largest percentage decliner was ITT
Educational Services, down 35.95 percent.
Dresser-Rand was rising 10.3 percent to $80.53 after
a report Germany's Siemens plans to offer more than
$6.1 billion, or $80 per share, for the U.S. compressor and
turbine maker.
Among the most active stocks on the NYSE were Alibaba, Bank
of America, down 0.41 percent to $16.97 and GE,
up 0.31 percent to $26.29.
On the Nasdaq, Yahoo, down 2.4 percent to $41.06;
Microsoft, up 0.2 percent to $46.77 and Apple,
down 0.3 percent to $101.49 were among the most actively traded.
Declining issues were outnumbering advancing ones on the
NYSE by 1,806 to 1,138, for a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the downside;
on the Nasdaq, 1,705 issues were falling and 890 advancing for a
1.92-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 71 new 52-week highs
and 6 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 70 new highs
and 61 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Chizu
Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Chris Reese)