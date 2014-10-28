US STOCKS-Futures up but data weighs; Twitter down, Madison Square jumps

* Capital goods orders post largest fall in eight months
* Two-day Fed meeting to begin, policy seen steady
* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday ahead of data on industrial production, home prices
and consumer confidence and as the Federal Reserve prepared to
begin a two-day meeting on monetary policy.
* Futures cut gains after data showed new orders for capital
goods by U.S. businesses recorded their biggest drop in eight
months in September. The surprise decline was likely to be
temporary as business sentiment has been upbeat more recently.
* The economic schedule also includes S&P/Case-Shiller home
prices for August at 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) and at 10:00 a.m.
(1400 GMT) a gauge of consumer confidence for October.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve begins later on Tuesday a two-day
policy meeting, after which it is expected to reinforce
expectations it will wait a long while before rising interest
rates. The U.S. central bank is all but certain to announce the
end of its massive bond-buying stimulus.
* Twitter shares fell 13.5 percent in premarket
trading a day after it posted a slide in a closely watched
measure of engagement even as its user base grew in the third
quarter.
* Madison Square Garden shares rose 11.7 percent
premarket a day after the owner of the New York Knicks and New
York Rangers said it was mulling a plan to separate its
entertainment business from its media and sports business.
* Receptos Inc shares jumped 36.9 percent premarket
after the company said its experimental ulcerative colitis drug
met the main goal in a mid-stage trial.
* U.S.-traded shares of Sanofi dropped 8.7 percent
premarket after the French drugmaker said sales growth at its
leading business of diabetes treatments would stall next year.
Futures snapshot at 8:36 a.m.(1236 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis rose 5.5 points, or 0.28 percent,
with 187,448 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis gained 14.5 points, or 0.36
percent, in volume of 27,189 contracts.
* Dow e-minis added 44 points, or 0.26 percent, with
24,978 contracts changing hands.
