US STOCKS-Wall St to rise at open, data cuts futures' gains

* Twitter falls after results; MSG jumps on possible split
* Capital goods orders post largest fall in eight months
* Two-day Fed meeting to begin; policy seen steady
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
(Updates prices, adds data, comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Tuesday even as weaker-than-expected data cut gains
in equity futures and as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin a
two-day meeting on monetary policy.
Futures reduced gains after data showed new orders for
capital goods by U.S. businesses had recorded their biggest drop
in eight months in September. U.S. single-family home prices
rose in August on a year-over-year basis but fell short of
expectations.
"Durable goods disappointed, and that points to cautious
consumers and also that capital spending seems to have been
missing again," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"Earnings have been on the positive side," he added.
"Investors continue to concentrate in basic fundamentals."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 6 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 46 points, and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 17 points.
The U.S. Federal Reserve later on Tuesday begins a two-day
policy meeting, after which it is expected to reinforce
expectations it will wait a long while before rising interest
rates. The U.S. central bank is all but certain to announce the
end of its massive bond-buying stimulus.
But Cardillo said he expected the Fed to keep the stimulus
door open as long as deflation pressures continue.
Twitter shares fell 12.4 percent in premarket
trading a day after it posted a slide in a closely watched
measure of engagement even as its user base grew in the third
quarter.
Madison Square Garden shares rose 9.8 percent the
day after the owner of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers
said it was mulling a plan to separate its entertainment
business from its media and sports business.
Receptos Inc shares jumped 32.1 percent after the
company said its experimental ulcerative colitis drug had met
the main goal in a mid-stage trial.
U.S.-traded shares of Sanofi dropped 8.6 percent
after the French drugmaker said sales growth at its leading
business of diabetes treatments would stall next year.
A gauge of consumer confidence for October is due at 10:00
a.m. (1400 GMT).
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Von Ahn)