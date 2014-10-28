US STOCKS-Earnings lift Wall St despite mixed data

* Twitter falls; Madison Square Garden up on possible split
* Capital goods orders post largest fall in eight months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
(Updates prices)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as
strong earnings and an upbeat consumer confidence reading more
than offset weaker-than-expected housing and industrial data.
Ranking among the largest percentage gainers on the S&P 500
were Amgen, AutoNation and Cummins, which reported earnings
between late Monday and Tuesday morning. Their gains
overshadowed declines in Kohl's, Coach and Freeport McMoRan.
U.S. consumer confidence rose in October to its highest
since October 2007 as views on the job market improved, but
separate data showed new orders for capital goods by U.S.
businesses fell the most in eight months in September. U.S.
single-family home prices rose in August on a year-over-year
basis but fell short of expectations.
"We had a mixed bag of data, but earnings are very good,"
said King Lip, chief investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset
Management in San Francisco.
"Corporate earnings continue to surprise and that has been
the wind in the sails of this rebound."
The U.S. Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting
after which it is expected to reinforce expectations it will
wait a long while before rising interest rates. The U.S. central
bank is all but certain to announce the end of its massive
bond-buying stimulus.
At 11:47 a.m. (1547 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 57.45 points, or 0.34 percent, to 16,875.39, the S&P
500 gained 11.19 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,972.82 and
the Nasdaq Composite added 52.09 points, or 1.16
percent, to 4,538.02.
The smallcap Russell 2000 index climbed 1.7 percent
and has gained more than 8 percent in the past 11 sessions.
Twitter shares fell 10.2 percent to $43.63 a day
after it posted a slide in a closely watched measure of
engagement, even as its user base grew in the third quarter.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Whirlpool
, which rose 7.2 percent, while the largest decliner was
Kohl's, down 7.5 percent.
On the Nasdaq 100 the largest gainer was Tesla,
which rose 7.1 percent, while the largest decliner was Ross
Stores, down 1.3 percent.
Madison Square Garden shares jumped 10.8 percent to
$72.91, a day after the owner of the New York Knicks and New
York Rangers said it was mulling a plan to separate its
entertainment business from its media and sports business.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,348 to 599, for a 3.92-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,043 issues rose and 521 fell for a 3.92-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 49 new 52-week highs
and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 90 new highs
and 22 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)