US STOCKS-Wall St gains as earnings, confidence data beat expectations

* Amgen gains, Twitter falls following results
* Oct consumer confidence reading highest since 2007
* Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct
(Updates to afternoon trading)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. stocks rose in afternoon
trading on Tuesday as better-than-expected earnings eased
worries about the outlook for corporate America and a consumer
confidence reading hit the highest since 2007.
Amgen's stock was up 5.1 percent, among the top
boosts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, following its results and
forecast, while energy shares bounced back sharply from big
declines Monday. The S&P 500 energy index was up 1.6
percent, leading S&P sector gains.
Helping the day's upbeat tone, U.S. consumer confidence rose
in October to its highest since October 2007. The data
overshadowed a separate report showing new orders for capital
goods by U.S. businesses fell the most in eight months in
September.
The majority of U.S. companies reporting third-quarter
results have beaten analysts' expectations so far, easing some
worries about the impact of weak global demand on corporate
profits.
"Companies are managing to outperform in a period when the
global economy is slowing," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. "If the euro
zone were to further slip into recession, that would take us
into another chapter."
Investors were awaiting clues on the outlook for the U.S.
economy from the Federal Reserve as the central bank commenced a
two-day policy meeting. It is likely to reinforce expectations
it will wait a long while before rising interest rates, although
the Fed is all but certain to announce the end of its massive
bond-buying stimulus.
The small-cap Russell 2000 index outperformed
large-cap indexes, jumping 2.2 percent. The index is up more
than 8 percent in the past 11 sessions.
Among the day's most actively traded stocks, Twitter
shares fell 9.1 percent after it posted a slide in a
closely watched measure of engagement, even as its user base
grew in the third quarter.
At 2:22 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
92.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 16,910.89, the S&P 500
gained 12.88 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,974.51 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 58.45 points, or 1.3 percent, to
4,544.38.
News this week of the release from hospital of two Texas
nurses who had been treated for Ebola helped to calm worries
about Ebola's spread in the United States.
The largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500 was Cummins
, which rose 6.6 percent, following its results, while
the largest decliner was Kohl's, which fell 7.1 percent
following its forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,370 to 664, for a 3.57-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,068 issues rose and 605 fell for a 3.42-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 51 new 52-week highs
and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 111 new
highs and 27 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)