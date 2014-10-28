US STOCKS-Wall St jumps 1 pct, S&P ends above key level

* S&P 500, Russell 2000 rise above key moving averages
* Amgen gains, Twitter falls following results
* Oct consumer confidence reading highest since 2007
* Indexes up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 1.2 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct
(Updates to close, adds Facebook results after the close)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. stocks rose more than 1
percent on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending above its 50-day
moving average for the first time in almost a month as strong
earnings eased concerns about the outlook for corporate America.
The gains were broad, with all 10 primary S&P 500 sectors up
on the day. Energy stocks were the day's biggest
gainers, up 2.2 percent, while the Philadelphia SE Oil Service
index gained 3.4 percent.
Adding to the day's positive tone was consumer confidence
data, which hit its highest since 2007 in October. The report
overshadowed a separate read that showed new orders for capital
goods by U.S. businesses fell the most in eight months in
September.
Amgen Inc climbed 6.1 percent to $157.19, among the
top boosts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, a day after its 2015
outlook topped expectations. The Nasdaq Biotech
index rose 1.3 percent.
The majority of U.S. companies reporting third-quarter
results have beaten analysts' expectations so far, easing some
worries about the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar and weak
global demand.
"We haven't seen big global companies downgrade their
outlooks because of the stronger dollar or anything else, so
earnings coming in so strong has been a relief," said Channing
Smith, co-portfolio manager of capital advisors growth fund at
Capital Advisors in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
There have been some high-profile earnings disappointments.
Twitter Inc fell 9.8 percent to $43.78 after it posted
a slide in a closely watched measure of engagement, even as its
user base grew in the third quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 187.81 points,
or 1.12 percent, to 17,005.75, the S&P 500 gained 23.42
points, or 1.19 percent, to 1,985.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 78.36 points, or 1.75 percent, to 4,564.29.
With the day's advance, the S&P 500 ended above its 50-day
moving average for the first time since Sept. 29, a sign that
momentum is turning more positive. The Russell 2000
jumped 2.7 percent and traded above its 200-day moving average
for the first time since Sept. 19.
After the market closed, Facebook Inc posted revenue
growth of almost 60 percent. Shares were little changed in
after-hours trading.
Investors were awaiting clues on the outlook for the U.S.
economy from the Federal Reserve as the central bank commenced a
two-day policy meeting. It is likely to reinforce expectations
it will wait a long while before rising interest rates, although
the Fed is all but certain to announce the end of its massive
bond-buying stimulus.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,582 to 501, for a 5.15-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,171 issues rose and 526 fell for a 4.13-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 64 new 52-week highs and
2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 133 new highs and 36
new lows.
About 6.17 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 7.92 billion.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)