US STOCKS-Facebook slide weighs on futures; Fed statement eyed

* Facebook shares down as expenses seen rising
* Orbital Sciences falls after rocket explosion
* Futures: Dow up 10 pts, S&P off 2 pts, Nasdaq down 7.5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. stock index futures were
mixed on Wednesday, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures weighed by a
sharp decline in Facebook shares, and ahead of a statement from
the U.S. Federal Reserve as it winds down its stimulus program.
* In an otherwise data-light session, the Fed is likely to
announce that it will no longer add to its holdings of Treasury
bonds and mortgage-backed securities, effectively ending a
program that at its peak pumped $85 billion a month into the
financial system.
* The Fed's cash injection is widely seen as a pillar of the
current multiyear bull market in equities, and earnings are
expected to support any further advances. So far this reporting
season, 73.5 percent of S&P 500 companies have exceeded profit
expectations. In a typical quarter since 1994, 63 percent of
companies beat estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Facebook Inc shares fell 6.5 percent in premarket
trading the day after the social network announced an increase
in spending in 2015 and projected a slowdown in revenue growth
this quarter.
* Hershey Co shares fell 4.7 percent after the
chocolate maker cut its full-year earnings and revenue growth
forecasts, citing higher dairy prices, a stronger dollar and
weak sales growth in some markets.
* Shares of American Realty Capital slid 14 percent
after it said some of its previous financial statements were
unreliable.
* Orbital Sciences Corp shares fell 14.4 percent a
day after its unmanned rocket exploded seconds after liftoff
from a commercial launch pad in Virginia, marking the first
accident since NASA turned to private operators to deliver cargo
to the International Space Station.
Futures snapshot at 8:17 EDT (1217 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 2 points, or 0.1
percent, with 162,100 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.18
percent, in volume of 29,675 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 20,000 contracts changing hands.
