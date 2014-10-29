US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat ahead of Fed statement; Facebook slides

* Facebook shares down as expenses seen rising
* Orbital Sciences falls after rocket explosion
* Futures: Dow up 20 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 4 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. stocks were set to open
little changed on Wednesday ahead of a statement from the U.S.
Federal Reserve as it winds down its stimulus program, with a
decline in Facebook keeping pressure on S&P 500 and Nasdaq
futures.
In an otherwise data-light session, the Fed is likely to
announce that it will no longer add to its holdings of Treasury
bonds and mortgage-backed securities, effectively ending a
program that at its peak pumped $85 billion a month into the
financial system.
The Fed's cash injection is widely seen as a pillar of the
current multiyear bull market in equities, and earnings are
expected to support any further advances. So far this reporting
season, 73.5 percent of S&P 500 companies have exceeded profit
expectations. In a typical quarter since 1994, 63 percent of
companies beat estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Everybody is looking ahead to the FOMC statement in the
afternoon. I'd expect we won't have a lot of movement before
that," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"Not a lot is expected other than a confirmation that they
eliminated QE and maybe we'll get additional guidance, hints on
when they might start raising rates."
Facebook Inc shares fell 5.8 percent in premarket
trading the day after the social network announced an increase
in spending in 2015 and projected a slowdown in revenue growth
this quarter.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down less than a point
and fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a flat open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 20 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 4 points.
Hershey Co shares fell 2.8 percent after the
chocolate maker cut its full-year earnings and revenue growth
forecasts, citing higher dairy prices, a stronger dollar and
weak sales growth in some markets.
Shares of American Realty Capital slid 20.4 percent
after it said some of its previous financial statements were
unreliable.
Orbital Sciences Corp shares fell 14.8 percent a day
after its unmanned rocket exploded seconds after liftoff from a
commercial launch pad in Virginia, marking the first accident
since NASA turned to private operators to deliver cargo to the
International Space Station.
