US STOCKS-Energy stocks buoy Wall St ahead of Fed statement; Facebook falls

* Facebook shares down as expenses seen rising
* Orbital Sciences falls after rocket explosion
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct
(Updates to morning trading)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Wednesday boosted by gains in the energy sector, with traders
looking forward to a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve as
it winds down its stimulus program.
The Nasdaq Composite was pressured by a decline in Facebook
shares as investors fretted over its spending plans.
In an otherwise data-light session, the Fed is likely to
announce that it will no longer add to its holdings of Treasury
bonds and mortgage-backed securities, effectively ending a
program that at its peak pumped $85 billion a month into the
financial system.
The Fed's cash injection is widely seen as a pillar of the
current multiyear bull market in equities, and earnings are
expected to support any further advances. So far this reporting
season, 73.5 percent of S&P 500 companies have exceeded profit
expectations. In a typical quarter since 1994, 63 percent of
companies beat estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Everybody is looking ahead to the FOMC statement in the
afternoon. I'd expect we won't have a lot of movement before
that," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
"Not a lot is expected other than a confirmation that they
eliminated QE and maybe we'll get additional guidance, hints on
when they might start raising rates."
Facebook Inc shares fell 6.2 percent to $75.81 the
day after the social network announced an increase in spending
in 2015 and projected a slowdown in revenue growth this quarter.
At 10:03 a.m. EDT (1403 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 48.03 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,053.78,
the S&P 500 gained 4.91 points, or 0.25 percent, to
1,989.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.18 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 4,559.11.
The energy sector of the S&P 500 gained 1.4 percent
as crude oil futures prices jumped, adding to a rebound that has
lifted energy stocks 8.5 percent in the past 11 sessions.
Earlier this month, the sector touched a 16-month low. The top
four points gainers on the S&P 500 were energy companies.
Hershey Co shares fell 2.8 percent to $92.88 after
the chocolate maker cut its full-year earnings and revenue
growth forecasts, citing higher dairy prices, a stronger dollar
and weak sales growth in some markets.
Shares of American Realty Capital slid 24 percent
to $9.40 after it said some of its previous financial statements
were unreliable.
Orbital Sciences Corp shares fell 14.4 percent to
$26 a day after its unmanned rocket exploded seconds after
liftoff from a commercial launch pad in Virginia, marking the
first accident since NASA turned to private operators to deliver
cargo to the International Space Station.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,810 to 1,012, for a 1.79-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,311 issues rose and 996 fell for a 1.32-to-1 ratio.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 61 new 52-week highs
and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 89 new highs
and 14 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Nick
Zieminski)