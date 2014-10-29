US STOCKS-Wall St ends with modest decline after Fed

* Fed ends QE, says U.S. recovery to remain on track
NEW YORK, Oct 29 U.S. stocks closed with slight
losses on Wednesday, finishing off their lows of the session,
after the Federal Reserve ended its stimulative monthly
bond-buying program and expressed confidence in U.S. economic
prospects.
Major indexes were volatile following the central bank's
statement, with the S&P 500 down as much as 0.8 percent before
pulling back. Material shares were lower throughout
the session, a decline in Facebook pressured the Nasdaq, but
strength in energy and financial shares helped the market
recover.
In a statement after a two-day meeting, the Fed ended its
quantitative easing program of bond purchases, as had been
expected. At its peak, the program pumped $85 billion a month
into the financial system. The Fed also dropped a
characterization of U.S. labor market slack as "significant" in
a show of confidence in the economy's prospects.
"The Fed had a little more of a hawkish bent than the market
expected, but any weakness that came from the statement was
obviously viewed as a buying opportunity," said Alan Gayle,
director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in
Atlanta, Georgia.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31.44 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 16,974.31, the S&P 500 lost 2.75
points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,982.3 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 15.07 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,549.23.
Material shares fell 1.3 percent after DuPont
said there were "competitive advantages" to keeping its
businesses together. Activist investor Nelson Peltz has urged
DuPont to separate its various businesses in a move that has
supported the company's shares. Shares of DuPont
lost 1.7 percent to $66.80.
Facebook Inc fell 6.1 percent to $75.86 the day after
the social network announced an increase in spending in 2015 and
projected a slowdown in revenue growth this quarter.
After the market closed, shares of Visa Inc rose 3.6
percent to $222.40. Visa reported its fourth-quarter results and
announcing a stock buyback program of $5 billion.
Despite the turn lower, equities mostly held onto recent
gains, with the S&P 500 up 6.4 percent over the last nine
sessions as earnings have mostly been strong. So far this
reporting season, 75.3 percent of S&P 500 companies have
exceeded profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data,
above the long-term average of 63 percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,763
to 1,322, for a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq,
1,437 issues fell and 1,245 advanced for a 1.15-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index posted 65 new 52-week highs and
3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 114 new highs and 35
new lows.
About 7.08 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 7.86 billion.
