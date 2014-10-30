US STOCKS-European bank ADRs among biggest premarket movers

NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S.-listed shares of major European banks were among the biggest movers of the premarket session on Thursday, continuing to see weakness ever since the results of the European Central Bank's stress tests were published over the weekend.

The Euro STOXX banking index fell 2.9 percent and is down 6.6 percent so far this week, putting the index on track for its biggest weekly decline since September 2012.

Among the most active names, Deutsche Bank fell 3.4 percent to $30.13 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Barclays Plc was off 1 percent at $14.16 and UBS AG fell 2.2 percent to $16.75. European shares fell 0.7 percent.

In the broader market, U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower as investors looked ahead to a report on economic growth and continued to digest recent comments from the Federal Reserve.

An advance read on third-quarter gross domestic product will be released at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) and is seen showing economic growth slowed to 3 percent from 4.6 percent in the second quarter. The level of growth, which is expected to have been boosted by business spending, will be especially scrutinized a day after the Federal Reserve ended its stimulative bond-buying program.

Futures snapshot at 7:31:

* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 11.5 points, or 0.58 percent, with 198,769 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 23.5 points, or 0.58 percent, in volume of 35,393 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 82 points, or 0.48 percent, with 27,209 contracts changing hands. (Editing by W Simon and Chizu Nomiyama)