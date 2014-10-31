US STOCKS-Futures rally after BOJ ramps up stimulus

* Futures up: Dow 187 pts, S&P 22 pts, Nasdaq 60 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. stock index futures
rallied on Friday after the Bank of Japan significantly ramped
up its stimulus program just days after the U.S. Federal Reserve
wound down its own package of economic incentives.
* The BOJ's board voted 5-4 to accelerate purchases of
Japanese government bonds, increasing its holdings at an annual
pace of 80 trillion yen ($723.4 billion), while tripling its
purchases of exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment
trusts.
* At the same time, Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension
Investment Fund announced new allocations for its portfolio,
including raising its holdings of domestic and foreign stock
holdings to 25 percent each from 12 percent. A Nikkei newspaper
report on this announcement on Thursday contributed to an
afternoon rally in U.S. stocks.
* Japan's Nikkei rose 4.8 percent, while S&P 500
e-mini futures rallied shortly before 1:00 a.m. New York time
(0500 GMT) in a sharp volume increase.
* The U.S. economic schedule is busy on Friday with key
inflation data and a quarterly gauge of worker compensation due
at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) as well as a Chicago survey of business
activity and a measure of consumer sentiment both shortly after
the opening bell on Wall Street.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. (1059 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22 points, or 1.11 percent,
with 281,269 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 60 points, or 1.47
percent, in volume of 47,050 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 187 points, or 1.09 percent,
with 47,966 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)