US STOCKS-Futures rally after BOJ ramps up stimulus

* Abbvie shares rise after results, outlook
* Futures up: Dow 191 pts, S&P 22 pts, Nasdaq 60 pts
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 31 U.S. stock index futures
rallied on Friday alongside most markets globally after the Bank
of Japan significantly ramped up its stimulus program just days
after the U.S. Federal Reserve wound down its own package of
economic incentives.
If futures' gains hold after the open, the S&P 500 will test
its record high set more than a month ago.
The BOJ's board voted 5-4 to accelerate purchases of
Japanese government bonds while tripling its purchases of
exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts.
At the same time, Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension
Investment Fund announced new allocations for its portfolio,
including raising its holdings of domestic and foreign stock
holdings to 25 percent each from 12 percent. A Nikkei newspaper
report on this announcement on Thursday contributed to an
afternoon rally in U.S. stocks.
The timing of the moves sends a strong signal to investors,
coming right as six years of aggressive U.S. stimulus come to an
end and as euro zone inflation data kept the pressure on the
European Central Bank to further ease monetary policy.
"Investors have been watching for a while to see if the rest
of the world would start to grow and help multinationals in the
U.S.; this is a great step towards that," said Rick Meckler,
president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"It is a significant development and I think it encourages
the Europeans to also look to take more assertive steps to
revive their economies."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 22 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 191 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 60 points.
The U.S. dollar rallied as well, pressuring crude oil prices
as well as spot gold, which dropped more than 2 percent.
Japan's Nikkei rose 4.8 percent, while S&P 500
e-mini futures rallied shortly before 1:00 a.m. New York time
(0500 GMT) in a sharp volume increase.
The U.S. economic schedule is busy on Friday with key
inflation data and a quarterly gauge of worker compensation due
at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) as well as a Chicago survey of business
activity and a measure of consumer sentiment both shortly after
the opening bell on Wall Street.
Abbvie shares rose 3.8 percent in premarket trading
after the drugmaker reported quarterly earnings. So far this
earnings season has been strong, with 75.5 percent of S&P 500
components reporting earnings above analyst expectations
according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 63 percent average
in the past 20 years.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)