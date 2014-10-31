US STOCKS-S&P 500 to test record high after BOJ ramps up stimulus

* GoPro rallies as holiday outlook shines
* Abbvie shares rise after results, outlook
* Futures up: Dow 171 pts, S&P 21 pts, Nasdaq 61 pts
(Updates prices, adds data)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The S&P 500 could set a record
high at the open on Friday as markets rallied globally after the
Bank of Japan significantly ramped up its stimulus program just
days after the U.S. Federal Reserve wound down its own package
of economic incentives.
If futures' gains hold after the open, the S&P 500 could
test its record high set more than a month ago. The December
e-minis contract hit an intraday record earlier on
Friday.
The BOJ's board voted 5-4 to accelerate purchases of
Japanese government bonds while tripling its purchases of
exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts.
At the same time, Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension
Investment Fund announced new allocations for its portfolio,
including raising its holdings of domestic and foreign stock
holdings to 25 percent each from 12 percent. A Nikkei newspaper
report on this announcement on Thursday contributed to an
afternoon move higher in U.S. stocks.
The timing of the moves sends a strong signal to investors,
coming right as six years of aggressive U.S. stimulus come to an
end and as euro zone inflation data kept the pressure on the
European Central Bank to further ease monetary policy.
"Investors have been watching for a while to see if the rest
of the world would start to grow and help multinationals in the
U.S.; this is a great step towards that," said Rick Meckler,
president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"It is a significant development and I think it encourages
the Europeans to also look to take more assertive steps to
revive their economies."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 21 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 171 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 61 points.
The U.S. dollar rallied as well, pressuring crude oil prices
as well as spot gold, which dropped 2.8 percent, the most
in more than a year.
Japan's Nikkei rose 4.8 percent, while S&P 500
e-mini futures rallied shortly before 1:00 a.m. New York time
(0500 GMT) in a sharp volume increase.
U.S. labor costs rose more than expected in the third
quarter as wages recorded their largest gain since 2008, a sign
that a long-awaited pick-up in wage growth was underway.
A Chicago survey of business activity and a measure of
consumer sentiment are both due shortly after the opening bell
on Wall Street.
Abbvie shares rose 4 percent after the drugmaker
reported quarterly earnings.
GoPro shares jumped 15.3 percent the day after it
forecast better-than-expected holiday quarter sales.
So far this earnings season has been strong, with 75.5
percent of S&P 500 components reporting earnings above analyst
expectations according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 63
percent average in the past 20 years.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)