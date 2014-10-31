US STOCKS-Wall St rallied broadly as BOJ ramps up stimulus

* GoPro rallies as holiday outlook shines
* Abbvie shares rise after results, outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 1 percent, S&P 1 percent, Nasdaq 1.4
percent
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The Dow industrials hit a
record high on Friday as stocks rallied on Wall Street after the
Bank of Japan significantly ramped up its stimulus program, just
days after the Federal Reserve wound down its own package of
U.S. economic incentives.
The S&P 500 came within 0.25 percent of its record and the
December e-minis contract hit an intraday record earlier.
Gains were broad, with close to 90 S&P 500 components
hitting new 52-week highs and around 90 more trading within 2
percent of a record.
The BOJ's board voted 5-4 to accelerate purchases of
Japanese government bonds while tripling its purchases of
exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts.
At the same time, Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension
Investment Fund announced new allocations for its portfolio,
including raising its holdings of domestic and foreign stock
holdings to 25 percent each from 12 percent. A Nikkei newspaper
report on this announcement on Thursday contributed to an
afternoon move higher in U.S. stocks.
The timing of the moves sends a strong signal to investors,
as six years of aggressive U.S. stimulus come to an end and as
euro zone inflation data kept pressure on the European Central
Bank to further ease monetary policy.
"It's not just the (BOJ) easing but the asset allocation
from the pension plan is of course also helpful," said Paul
Zemsky, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies and
solutions at Voya Investment Management in New York.
"Economic growth (in the United States) is looking pretty
good, earnings are good ... we will end the year certainly
closer to 2,100 than 2,000 on the S&P 500."
So far this earnings season has been strong, with 75.5
percent of S&P 500 components reporting earnings above analyst
expectations according to Thomson Reuters data, above the 63
percent average in the past 20 years.
At 10:37 a.m. (1437 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 165.81 points, or 0.96 percent, to 17,361.23, the
S&P 500 had gained 19.92 points, or 1 percent, to
2,014.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 62.13 points, or
1.36 percent, to 4,628.27.
The U.S. dollar rallied as well, pressuring crude oil
prices and spot gold, which dropped 2.6 percent, the most
for any day this year.
"If you're holding gold as a hedge against inflation, how
long can you stay there? It's been a losing trade for a while
now," Voya's Zemsky said.
U.S. consumer spending fell for the first time in eight
months in September but the slowdown is likely to be temporary,
as other data showed wages in the third quarter recorded their
largest increase in more than six years.
Abbvie shares rose 3 percent to $63 after the
drugmaker reported quarterly earnings.
GoPro shares jumped 13.4 percent to $77.41 the day
after it forecast better-than-expected holiday quarter sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,150 to 741, for a 2.90-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,923 issues rose and 637 fell for a 3.02-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 120 new 52-week
highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 196 new
highs and 24 new lows.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
James Dalgleish)