US STOCKS-Broad rally lifts Wall St to record as BoJ bumps up stimulus

* GoPro rallies as holiday outlook shines
* Abbvie shares rise after results, outlook
* Indexes up: Dow 1 percent, S&P 1 percent, Nasdaq 1.2
percent
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The Dow industrials hit a
record high on Friday as stocks rallied on Wall Street after the
Bank of Japan significantly ramped up its stimulus program, just
days after the Federal Reserve wound down its years-long package
of incentives.
The S&P 500 came within 0.1 percent of its record high,
after the December e-minis contract hit an intraday
record earlier.
Gains were broad, with 123 new 52-week highs on the S&P 500
versus just two new lows. The Nasdaq Composite recorded 209 new
highs and 27 new lows.
The BoJ's board voted 5-4 to accelerate purchases of
Japanese government bonds while tripling its purchases of
exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment trusts.
At the same time, Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension
Investment Fund announced new allocations for its portfolio,
raising its holdings of domestic and foreign stock holdings to
25 percent each from 12 percent.
"It's not just the (BoJ) easing but the asset allocation
from the pension plan is of course also helpful," said Paul
Zemsky, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies and
solutions at Voya Investment Management in New York.
"Economic growth (in the United States) is looking pretty
good, earnings are good. ... We will end the year certainly
closer to 2,100 than 2,000 on the S&P 500," he added.
The quarterly earnings season has been strong so far, with
75.8 percent of S&P 500 components reporting earnings above
analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data, above
the 63 percent average in the past 20 years.
At 11:59 a.m. (1559 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 166.08 points, or 0.97 percent, to 17,361.5, the S&P
500 gained 19.49 points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,014.14,
and the Nasdaq Composite added 55.47 points, or 1.21
percent, to 4,621.61.
The U.S. dollar rallied as well, pressuring crude oil
prices and spot gold, which dropped 2.6 percent, the most
for any day this year. A strong dollar makes commodities such as
oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies
"If you're holding gold as a hedge against inflation, how
long can you stay there? It's been a losing trade for a while
now," Zemsky said.
U.S. consumer spending fell for the first time in eight
months in September, but the slowdown is likely to be temporary,
as other data showed wages in the third quarter recorded their
largest increase in more than six years.
Abbvie shares rose 4 percent to $63.62 after the
drugmaker reported quarterly earnings and said it could deliver
strong long-term growth without rushing into another big merger
attempt.
GoPro shares jumped 12.6 percent to $76.82 the day
after it forecast better-than-expected holiday quarter sales.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,117 to 852, for a 2.48-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,815 issues rose and 803 fell for a 2.26-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
