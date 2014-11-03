US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 hit records in quiet session

* Dow, S&P 500 hit intraday records in quiet session
* Sapient, Covance rally on heavy volume; both to be bought
* ISM Manufacturing data tops expectations in October
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05
pct
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Nov 3 The S&P 500 and the Dow touched
intraday records on Monday before pulling back to trade close to
unchanged, while strength in semiconductors boosted the Nasdaq.
Equities have been strong of late, with the Dow last week
posting its biggest weekly gain since January 2013 and the S&P
coming off its biggest two-week jump since December 2011. The
gains have largely come on the back of strong quarterly results,
which have eased concerns over how corporations are faring in an
uncertain global growth environment.
"We got back to the highs in the S&P 500 and Dow rather
quickly, so I think you're running into some resistance and
profit-taking," said Stephen Carl, principal and head of U.S.
Equity Trading at The Williams Capital Group.
While the market's momentum is to the upside, near-term
trading may be quieter as earnings season draws to a close. With
results in from 73 percent of companies, 75.4 percent reported
earnings above analysts' expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters data, above the long-term average of 63 percent.
General Motors Corp fell 0.9 percent to $31.12 after
October sales missed expectations.
In deal news, Sapient Corp rose 42 percent to
$24.58 on heavy volume after Publicis agreed to buy
the digital ad company for $3.7 billion in cash.
Covance Inc jumped 25.6 percent to $100.34 after
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings agreed to buy the
company for $6.1 billion. Laboratory Corp fell
7.8 percent to $100.81 as the S&P's biggest decliner.
In the latest economic data, construction spending fell 0.4
percent in September, below the 0.7 percent growth that had been
expected. Readings on manufacturing were mixed, with the
Institute for Supply Management's index unexpectedly rising in
October, while Markit's final reading showed its lowest rate of
growth since July.
At 2:55 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average fell
32.05 points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,358.47, the S&P 500
lost 1.7 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,016.35 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 2.18 points, or 0.05 percent, to
4,632.92.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,549 to 1,489, for a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,490 issues fell and 1,179 advanced for a 1.26-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 71 new 52-week highs
and 1 new low; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 125 new highs
and 34 new lows.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)