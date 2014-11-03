US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 close slightly lower; semis boost Nasdaq

* Dow, S&P 500 hit intraday records but end down in quiet
session
* Sapient, Covance rally on heavy volume; both to be bought
* ISM Manufacturing data tops expectations in October
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05
pct
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Nov 3 The S&P 500 and the Dow closed
with slight losses on Monday after briefly touching intraday
records, but strength in semiconductors boosted the Nasdaq.
Monday's subdued trading followed the Dow's biggest weekly
gain since January 2013 and the S&P's biggest two-week jump
since December 2011. Gains in recent weeks have largely come on
the back of strong quarterly results, which have eased concerns
over how corporations are faring in an uncertain global economy.
"We got back to the highs in the S&P 500 and Dow rather
quickly, so I think you're running into some resistance and
profit-taking," said Stephen Carl, principal and head of U.S.
Equity Trading at The Williams Capital Group.
While the market's momentum is to the upside, near-term
trading may be quieter as earnings season draws to a close. With
results in from 73 percent of companies, three-quarters have
beat analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data,
above the long-term average of 63 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.28 points,
or 0.14 percent, to 17,366.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.24
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,017.81 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.17 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,638.91.
Shares of AIG rose 1.4 percent in after-hours
trading. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter
earnings.
Sprint shares fell 5.25 percent after hours. Its
third-quarter revenue rose slightly less than expected.
Among the day's biggest movers, Sapient Corp rose
42 percent to $24.60 on heavy volume after Publicis
agreed to buy the digital ad company for $3.7 billion in cash.
Covance Inc jumped 25.9 percent to $100.57 after
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings agreed to buy the
company for $6.1 billion. Laboratory Corp fell
7.4 percent to $101.23 as the S&P's biggest decliner.
In the latest economic data, U.S. construction spending fell
0.4 percent in September, well below expectations. However,
manufacturing activity unexpectedly accelerated in October and
automobile sales were strong, easing concerns of a significant
moderation in economic growth.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,565 to 1,511,
for a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq, 1,487
issues fell and 1,199 advanced for a 1.24-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 73 new 52-week highs and 1new low; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 131 new highs and 44 new lows.
About 7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 7.8 October average, according to data from BATS
Global Markets.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)