US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq slip; falling oil prices weigh on energy

* Energy is weakest sector on the day as oil falls
* Alibaba rises after results, Priceline falls
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
(Updates close with volume, TripAdvisor down after the bell)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 4 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended
lower on Tuesday as another big drop in oil prices dragged down
energy shares and Priceline's earnings forecast disappointed.
The S&P 500 energy sector fell 1.9 percent,
extending the group's recent drop, the Energy Select Sector SPDR
ETF dropped 2.1 percent, and Chevron Corp eased
1.2 percent to $115.37.
The Dow ended slightly higher, although it was unable to
break through Friday's record close. While the market has
bounced back strongly from its recent selloff, the energy sector
remains under pressure from plunging oil prices.
The price of U.S. crude oil hit its lowest in three
years after Saudi Arabia cut sales prices to the United States.
Crude settled down $1.59 at $77.19 after
reaching the lowest intraday price since October 2011 in the
morning.
Adding to worries about global demand, the European
Commission said the euro zone will need another year to reach
even modest economic growth. A Reuters report said central
bankers in the euro zone plan to challenge European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's leadership style.
"Eventually, a slowdown in Europe could affect large U.S.
companies. So far, we have not seen much influence, at least in
earnings reports. Next quarter could really be indicative of
whether a slowdown in Europe is actually having an effect here,"
said Bryant Evans, portfolio manager at Cozad Asset Management
in Champaign, Illinois.
Among other top negative influences, Priceline Group Inc
shares dropped 8.4 percent to $1,097.70, one of the
largest percentage decliners on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, after it
forecast quarterly earnings below Wall Street's expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.6 points, or
0.1 percent, to 17,383.84, the S&P 500 lost 5.71 points,
or 0.28 percent, to 2,012.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 15.27 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,623.64.
The Dow Jones transportation average rose 0.4 percent
and posted another record high close.
The session closed with all eyes on today's U.S. elections,
where a handful of Senate races could hold the key to whether
the stock market glides through the year-end in a typical
post-midterm election rally or gets hit with a fresh bout of
volatility.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd rose 4.3 percent to
$106.07 on massive volume after the Chinese e-commerce company
reported its first quarterly results as a public company,
posting revenue growth of 53.7 percent.
The company is one of the largest in the world, but its rise
did not directly translate to major indexes as it is not a
component of the Dow or S&P 500 and is not traded on the Nasdaq.
Among the day's other big decliners, Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc lost 5.8 percent to $372.39 after
it cut the top end of its full-year sales outlook for its
blockbuster eye drug. But the company also said
it is consulting with government agencies to see if its
technology might be used to fight Ebola.
After the bell, shares of TripAdvisor dropped 13.9
percent to $72.08 following the release of its results.
During the regular session, about 7 billion shares changed
hands on U.S. exchanges, compared with the 7.3 billion average
for the last five sessions, according to data from BATS Global
Markets.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,837 to 1,231, for a 1.49-to-1 ratio on the downside. On the
Nasdaq, 1,530 issues fell and 1,148 advanced for a 1.33-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alan Crosby)