US STOCKS-Futures flat, investors cautious with indexes at records

By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday, as investors held off on making bets
with key indexes at record levels and looked toward Friday's
closely watched payrolls report for trading incentives.
* Both the Dow and S&P 500 hit closing highs Wednesday after
the Republican Party took control of the Senate in the midterm
elections, allaying fears of drawn-out runoff votes and raising
hopes for business- and energy-friendly policies.
* Equities have been strong of late, with the benchmark S&P
500 rising in ten of the past 16 sessions, and only recording
modest losses on its down days. The index has not closed with a
loss of 1 percent since Oct. 13; it has had five days with a
gain of that magnitude since then.
* Tesla Motors Inc was the most active name of
Nasdaq's premarket session, jumping 5 percent to $242.60 a day
after its third-quarter results beat expectations. The electric
car maker also said production of its next vehicle would be
delayed until the autumn of 2015.
* Energy shares will continue to be in focus amid heavy
volatility. The sector, the only one of the ten primary S&P 500
industry groups to have negative year-to-date returns, has been
heavily pressured by a massive drop in the price of oil. Crude
prices were off 0.3 percent to $78.46 per barrel.
* Over the past 14 sessions, the S&P energy sector
has posted a daily move of 14.93 points, compared with 5.4
points in late August.
* Investors are looking ahead to the latest jobless claims
data at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), which is expected to drop by 2,000
to 285,000 in the latest week.
* That follows Wednesday's ADP National Employment report
which showed more jobs were added in October than expected,
raising hopes for Friday's payroll data. The latter is expected
to show 231,000 jobs added in October, down from the 248,000 in
the previous month.
Futures snapshot at 6:49 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.11
percent, with 96,229 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis remained unchanged, in volume of
15,335 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 19,124 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)