US STOCKS-Whole Foods, Qualcomm among biggest premarket movers

NEW YORK Nov 6 Whole Foods and Qualcomm
Inc were among the biggest movers of Thursday's
premarket session, with both seeing brisk trading in the wake of
their quarterly results.
Upscale grocer Whole Foods late Wednesday posted earnings
that beat expectations, boosted by gains in its market share and
new product launches. The stock added 7.9
percent to $43.15, putting it on track for its biggest one-day
advance since May 2013.
The stock has been under pressure and has shed 31 percent in
2014 based on its Wednesday closing price, making it one of the
10 worst performers in the S&P 500.
Qualcomm Inc slumped 6.1 percent to $72.51 before
the bell. The stock reported its results late Wednesday and also
said an antitrust investigation and problems collecting
royalties could harm its business in China next year. The
chipmaker also disclosed new regulatory investigations in the
United States and Europe.
In the broader market, U.S. stock index futures were little
changed as investors held off on making bets with key indexes at
record levels and looked toward Friday's closely watched
payrolls report for trading incentives.
Futures snapshot at 7:51 a.m.:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.25 points, or 0.16
percent, with 113,701 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.06
percent, in volume of 18,686 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 22,063 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)