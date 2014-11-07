US STOCKS-Wall St flat as healthcare offsets energy

* Dow, S&P 500 inch up to intraday records
* October jobs just short of forecast; prior months revised
up
* Disney falls after results, Salix plummets
* Indexes: Dow, S&P 500 flat; Nasdaq off 0.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. stocks were little changed
on Friday as gains in energy shares were offset by falling
healthcare stocks, in the wake of October payrolls data that
indicated economic resilience in the face of slowing global
demand.
The S&P 500 and Dow industrials hit intraday record highs
and were on track to post a third straight positive week.
Employers added 214,000 jobs last month, below the 231,000
expected in a Reuters poll of economists, while gains in the
previous two months were revised higher. The unemployment rate
fell to 5.8 percent, the lowest since July 2008, even as more
people entered the labor force.
The payrolls data "was not too hot or too soft, it was
actually good for the market," said King Lip, chief investment
officer at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco.
He said the day's weakness in the U.S. dollar was pushing
oil and metals higher, boosting energy and commodity stocks.
"Seasonally, it's a good time for stocks," he said about the
upcoming weeks. "Unless we get some sort of geopolitical event
like Ukraine vs Russia I expect stocks to be higher."
Walt Disney Co fell 2.6 percent to $89.63 a day
after earnings met expectations, though its cable networks were
weaker. The stock had closed Thursday at $92, a record
high.
Health insurers fell after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to
hear a legal challenge to a key part of the Obamacare health law
that, if successful, would limit the availability of federal
health insurance subsidies for millions of Americans.
Shares of hospital operator Tenet Healthcare fell
4.4 percent to $48.91 while Community Health Systems was
down 6.8 percent to $47.16. Managed care facilities operator
Humana Inc was down 5.9 percent to $131.60 and HCA
Holdings fell 3.7 percent to $66.40.
Healthcare stocks had been pressured from the opening bell
after Salix Pharmaceuticals plummeted 32.5 percent to
$93.48 in its biggest-ever daily drop. The company on Thursday
slashed its full-year forecast amid swollen drug inventories, an
issue that dissuaded Allergan from acquiring the drugmaker,
people familiar with the matter said.
First Solar sank 11 percent to $50.19 as the
biggest decliner on the S&P 500 the day after the company said
it wouldn't spin off its solar power plants into a separate,
publicly traded entity as some of its competitors have done.
Energy shares on the S&P 500 were the day's
strongest performers, rising 1 percent alongside a 0.9 percent
jump in light crude oil futures prices. The sector is
down 1.2 percent so far this year.
At 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
fell 1.42 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,553.05, the S&P
500 lost 0.62 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,030.59 and
the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.87 points, or 0.26
percent, to 4,626.60.
For the week, the Dow is up 1 percent and the S&P is up 0.7
percent in their third straight week of gains. The Nasdaq is
flat on the week.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,832 to 1,219, for a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,486 issues fell and 1,160 advanced for a 1.28-to-1
ratio favoring decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 51 new 52-week highs
and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 95 new highs
and 49 new lows.
