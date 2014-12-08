US STOCKS-Wall St falls with energy shares; global data disappoints

* Energy shares fall 3.6 pct on latest crude price tumble
* Japan, China data disappoints
* McDonald's falls after November sales
* Indexes: Dow off 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq down 0.8 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 8 U.S. stocks declined on Monday,
dragged lower by a big drop in energy shares and global growth
concerns following soft data out of China and Japan.
Energy was easily the worst-performing S&P sector,
down 3.6 percent, as Brent crude fell to a five-year low
on predictions oversupply would keep building until next year.
The index is down more than 10 percent for the year, making it
the only one of the 10 major S&P sectors in negative territory
for the year.
"I think people are looking at the potential ripple effects
from the slide in oil. You're seeing some of these ripple
effects today," said Michael James, managing director of equity
trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, noting there also
seems to be profit-taking as year's end draws near.
Adding to the bearish tone, data showed China's exports grew
at a slower-than-expected pace and imports dropped 6.7 percent
in November, while Japan's economy shrank more than expected in
the third quarter.
Concerns over the global economy were offset by signs of
strength in the U.S. economy, including Friday's payrolls
report. The S&P 500 closed Friday's session with its 49th record
of the year, and is up more than 11 percent from an October low.
In response to falling oil prices, ConocoPhillips
said its capital budget for 2015 would drop 20 percent to $13.5
billion. Conoco shares lost 3.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 87.91 points,
or 0.49 percent, to 17,870.88, the S&P 500 lost 12.65
points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,062.72 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 36.97 points, or 0.77 percent, to 4,743.79.
McDonald's shares lost 3.8 percent to $92.70 after
the fast-food restaurant chain reported a steeper-than-expected
fall in global same-restaurant sales in November and said
fourth-quarter results would be hurt by a supplier scandal in
China and a stronger dollar.
