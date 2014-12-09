US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 down but off day's lows; Nasdaq edges up

* Verizon, telecoms weigh
* Tech shares edge higher
* Dow down 0.5 pct, S&P down 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 9 The Dow and S&P 500 were down
but well off the day's lows in early afternoon trading on
Tuesday, helped by gains in tech and energy shares, while the
Nasdaq edged higher.
All three indexes pared losses after midday, with the S&P
500 cutting its decline in half. Apple shares were up
0.7 percent and among the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and
Nasdaq.
Brent crude rebounded to climb 0.3 percent after it
touched a fresh five-year low of $65.29 on Tuesday. Oil prices
have been under pressure as the dollar strengthened and OPEC
decided against an output cut, with Brent down more than 40
percent from its June high. The S&P energy index
was up 0.3 percent after losing 3.9 percent on Monday.
Concerns about the impact of lower oil prices on the global
economy and political turmoil in Greece weighed on the market.
For the S&P 500, the drop in oil has weighed heavily on
earnings estimates for energy companies.
"The negative impact for energy earnings by far outweighs
the positive impact for the rest of the S&P," Dan Suzuki, senior
U.S. equity strategist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in New
York, said at the bank's outlook conference Tuesday.
Shares of U.S. telecom stocks led losses on the S&P 500
following concerns about an industry price war after Verizon
Communications warned that promotions in its wireless
business would bite into its fourth-quarter profit. The S&P
telecom index was down 3.2 percent while Verizon
shares were down 4.2 percent, the biggest drag on both the Dow
and S&P 500.
At 1:22 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average fell
88.98 points, or 0.5 percent, to 17,763.5, the S&P 500
lost 6.39 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,053.92 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 7.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to
4,747.98.
Political unrest in Greece also brought about investor
nervousness after the government brought a presidential vote
forward in a political gamble that raised uncertainty over the
country's transition out of its bailout.
Adding to the cautious tone was uncertainty whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve will change its language to keep rates near zero
for a "considerable time" when policymakers meet next week in
the wake of the strong jobs report on Friday.
After its seventh straight weekly gain, the S&P 500 is up
9.5 percent from its October low, but down 1.7 percent in the
past two sessions.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,691 to 1,343, for a 1.26-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,435
issues rose and 1,218 fell for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 was posting 23 new 52-week highs and 16 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 33 new highs and 139
new lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)