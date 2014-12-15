US STOCKS-Wall St to rise as energy shares track oil rebound

* Petsmart to be acquired by private equity consortium
* Energy shares seen rising along with crude prices
* Futures up: Dow 87 pts, S&P 12 pts, Nasdaq 27 pts
(Updates prices, adds data)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 15 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Monday, following the worst week for the S&P 500 in
more than two years, with investors focused on crude oil prices
which earlier hit a fresh 5-1/2-year low.
Stocks in the energy sector are likely to rise as Brent
and U.S. crude rebounded, but futures gave up
some of their gains as crude prices also trimmed their advance.
The Select Sector Energy SPDR exchange-traded fund
gained 0.7 percent in premarket trading.
The New York Federal Reserve's gauge of area manufacturing
turned negative for the first time in almost two years. The
Fed's gauge of industrial output and capacity utilization is due
at 9:15 a.m. (1415 GMT).
Shares of pet supply retailer PetSmart rose 4.8
percent in premarket trading after it agreed to be bought by a
private equity consortium led by BC Partners Ltd for $8.7
billion, in the largest leveraged buyout of the year.
Workers at Amazon warehouses in Germany began a
three-day strike for better pay and work conditions as the
online retailer raced to ensure holiday orders are delivered on
time. In early New York trading, Amazon shares were bid slightly
higher than the stock's close on Friday.
Nasdaq said Friday it would add American Airlines
Group, Electronic Arts and Lam Research
to the Nasdaq 100, and remove Expedia, F5
Networks and Maxim Integrated Products from
the index. Changes are scheduled to take effect Dec. 22 before
the market opens.
Traders will keep an eye on Sydney, Australia, where police
locked down the center of the city after an armed man walked
into a busy cafe, took hostages and forced them to display an
Islamic flag, igniting fears of a jihadist attack.
Futures snapshot at 8:52 a.m. EST (1352 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.6 percent,
with 192,500 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 26.75 points, or 0.64
percent, in volume of 16,608 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 87 points, or 0.5 percent,
with 12,259 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)