US STOCKS-Wall St up as Fed bets, company news offset economic woes

* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. stocks rose in a volatile
Tuesday session as energy shares rallied, and on bets the
Federal Reserve will be cautious in removing support in the face
of a more fragile global economy.
Futures had crumbled in early trading as the ruble
neared 80 per U.S. dollar. The Russian currency was recently
down about 11 percent on the session, near 73 per dollar. Adding
to global concerns, data showed factory activity shrinking in
China and euro zone business growth remaining weak.
However, market participants cited bets on the Federal
Reserve's next move in response to a more fragile global
economic picture as giving stocks support. The Fed is expected
to review whether it will maintain that it expects benchmark
rates to remain near zero for a "considerable time."
"Perhaps markets think the Fed will not be as on-schedule on
taking out that language," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist
at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
She said the market is betting the Fed will give
consideration to rapidly changing financial conditions. A Fed
statement and news conference are expected on Wednesday.
At 11:22 a.m. EST (1622 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 146.74 points, or 0.85 percent, to
17,327.58, the S&P 500 gained 16.1 points, or 0.81
percent, to 2,005.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added
14.69 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,619.85.
Brent crude lost more than 2 percent to $59.81 per
barrel and U.S. crude was almost flat.
Energy sector stocks, up 2.9 percent, were the
largest gainers on the S&P 500.
Prudential's Krosby said investors are looking for a bottom
in big energy names to step back into the market.
CVS Health Corp, up 4.2 percent to $93.68, led gains
on the S&P 500 after it provided guidance, while 3M
lifted its dividend and was the top gainer on the Dow
industrials with a 1.7 percent advance.
Boeing, up 2 percent at $124.55, was among the best
performers on the day after it raised its dividend and perked up
its buyback program.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,696 to 1,236, for a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,498 issues rose and 1,048 fell for a 1.43-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 6 new 52-week highs
and 39 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 14 new highs
and 143 new lows.
