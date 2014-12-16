US STOCKS-Energy rally boosts Wall St despite global growth woes

* Buyback, dividend hike, guidance lift Boeing, 3M, CVS
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 16 U.S. stocks rose in a volatile
Tuesday session as energy shares rallied and investors bet the
Federal Reserve will be cautious in removing support in the face
of a more fragile global economy.
Futures had crumbled in early trading as the ruble
neared 80 per U.S. dollar, down 21 percent for the session. The
Russian currency sharply pared its losses and was down about 3
percent, near 68 per dollar.
Market participants cited bets on the Federal Reserve's next
move as giving stocks support. Fed officials will decide this
week whether to make a critical change to their policy statement
that would widen the door for interest rate hikes next year. In
October, The Fed repeated that benchmark rates were unlikely to
rise for a "considerable time."
"Perhaps markets think the Fed will not be as on-schedule on
taking out that language," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist
at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
She said the market is betting the Fed will give
consideration to rapidly changing financial conditions. A Fed
statement and news conference are expected on Wednesday.
At 12:08 p.m. EST (1708 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 156.37 points, or 0.91 percent, to
17,337.21, the S&P 500 gained 16.42 points, or 0.83
percent, to 2,006.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added
19.09 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,624.24.
Brent crude fell as much as 4.2 percent but was last
down 1.2 percent at $60.36 a barrel. U.S. crude, which
fell as much as 4.1 percent, was recently up 0.2 percent at
$56.04 a barrel after gaining as much as 2.2 percent.
Energy sector stocks, up 2.9 percent, were the
largest gainers on the S&P 500.
"There were many, many stocks, especially in the energy
sector that were just trading at absolutely ridiculous prices to
their fair market valuation," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
"That is really what started the rally, when investors
really started to come into the energy stocks."
CVS Health Corp, up 4.8 percent to $94.14, led gains
on the S&P 500 after a strong 2015 forecast. 3M lifted
its dividend and was the top gainer on the Dow industrials with
a 2.5 percent advance.
Boeing, up 2.6 percent at $125.20, was among the best
performers on the day after it raised its dividend and perked up
its buyback program.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Meredith
Mazzilli)