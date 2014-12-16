US STOCKS-Energy rally boosts Wall St despite global growth woes

* Buyback, dividend hike, guidance lift Boeing, 3M, CVS
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
(Updates prices)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 16 U.S. stocks rose in a volatile
Tuesday session as energy shares rallied and investors bet the
Federal Reserve will be cautious in removing support in the face
of a more fragile global economy.
Futures had crumbled in early trading as the ruble
neared 80 per U.S. dollar, down 21 percent. The Russian currency
sharply pared its losses and was down about 3 percent, near 68
per dollar.
Brent crude fell as much as 4.2 percent but was last
down 1.2 percent at $60.36 a barrel. U.S. crude, which
fell as much as 4.1 percent, was recently up 0.2 percent at
$56.04 a barrel after gaining as much as 2.2 percent.
Energy shares, up 2.9 percent, were the largest
gainers on the S&P 500.
"There were many, many stocks, especially in the energy
sector that were just trading at absolutely ridiculous prices to
their fair market valuation," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
"That is really what started the rally, when investors
really started to come into the energy stocks."
Chevron, up 2.6 percent, was leading the points
advance in the sector. Chevron's forward price-to-earnings ratio
was at 13.6 at the close on Monday, compared to the S&P 500's
16.1, meaning investors pay less for every dollar of Chevron's
earnings than they do for the S&P 500 overall.
Among the top percentage gainers, Nabors Industries,
up 7.6 percent, had a forward P/E of 8.6, while Denbury
Resources' P/E was 8.9. Denbury rose 8.4 percent.
The 43 components of the S&P 500 energy sector were in
positive territory.
At 12:57 p.m. EST (1757 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 118.86 points, or 0.69 percent, to 17,299.7,
the S&P 500 gained 12.12 points, or 0.61 percent, to
2,001.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.51 points, or
0.25 percent, to 4,616.67.
Market participants also said bets on the Federal Reserve's
next move were giving stocks support. Fed officials will decide
this week whether to make a critical change to their policy
statement that would widen the door for interest rate hikes next
year. In October, The Fed repeated that benchmark rates were
unlikely to rise for a "considerable time."
"Perhaps markets think the Fed will not be as on-schedule on
taking out that language," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist
at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
She said the market is betting the Fed will give
consideration to rapidly changing financial conditions. A Fed
statement and news conference are expected on Wednesday.
CVS Health Corp, rose 3.8 percent to $94.14 after a
strong 2015 forecast. 3M lifted its dividend and was the
top points gainer on the Dow industrials with a 2.2 percent
advance.
Boeing, up 2.4 percent at $124.95, was among the best
performers after it raised its dividend and perked up its
buyback program.
NYSE advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2,018 to 996,
for a 2.03-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,714 issues rose and 945
fell for a 1.81-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 10 new 52-week highs and 39 lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 22 new highs and 154 lows.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)